UK Housebuilding Sector in 1Q 2020

The Promised Land

Red Dwarf, the very British sci-fi comedy franchise, ran for 11 seasons – most recently in 2017; and The Promised Land is a feature-length TV movie – out this year.

Yes, the programme is an acquired taste.

Strangely, too, many episodes are impacted by a virus or three (physiological, not main-frame).

More practical right now, and a veritable Canaan, would be Reverse Flu Virus; and, even better, the Luck Virus.

The former infects the individual with a feeling of well-being and happiness – whilst the latter morphs the host into the luckiest person alive and allows him or her to, very easily, do things which are considered almost impossible.

As the contagion – medical and financial – of COVID-19 spreads, the Red Dwarf viruses would be the ones to have.

But science fiction has an empiric habit of becoming reality.

As a close relative of Red Dwarf once said: “let us think the unthinkable, let us do the undoable, let us prepare to grapple with the ineffable itself, and see if we may not eff it after all”.

