Tirupati Graphite secures noteholder approval for CLN amendments

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR), the specialist flake graphite company and supplier of the critical mineral for the global energy transition, has announced that the Company’s proposed amendments to its existing Convertible Loan Notes (CLNs), announced on 10 December 2025, have now all been approved by the requisite majorities of noteholders. This also satisfies a further condition to closing of the Placing of new ordinary shares also announced on 10 December 2025.

The amendments vary certain terms including final maturity dates and conversion prices, as detailed in the 10 December 2025 announcement, for the following CLNs: 2019 Issue; 2022 Issue, 2025 Series 1 and Series 2 Issues.

