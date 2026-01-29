Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tirupati Graphite secures noteholder approval for CLN amendments

Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite plc (LON:TGR), the specialist flake graphite company and supplier of the critical mineral for the global energy transition, has announced that the Company’s proposed amendments to its existing Convertible Loan Notes (CLNs), announced on 10 December 2025, have now all been approved by the requisite majorities of noteholders. This also satisfies a further condition to closing of the Placing of new ordinary shares also announced on 10 December 2025.

The amendments vary certain terms including final maturity dates and conversion prices, as detailed in the 10 December 2025 announcement, for the following CLNs: 2019 Issue; 2022 Issue, 2025 Series 1 and Series 2 Issues.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite secures noteholder approval for CLN amendments

Tirupati Graphite confirms that all proposed amendments to its existing Convertible Loan Notes, announced on 10 December 2025, have been approved by the requisite majorities of noteholders, meeting a further condition to completion of the related equity placing.

Graphite sector gains strategic backing amid battery demand surge

Governments are fast-tracking graphite supply to meet battery demand and reduce import reliance.

Tirupati Graphite builds momentum in Madagascar

Tirupati Graphite is building production in Madagascar just as global buyers seek new graphite sources.

Graphite repositions for EV demand and supply chain shift

Graphite is undergoing a structural shift as EV battery demand rises and supply chains diversify beyond China.

Graphite producers accelerate to meet battery demand outside China

Graphite demand is shifting fast as EVs soar and producers rush to build supply chains outside China, investors are watching closely.

Why critical minerals are becoming harder to ignore

Critical minerals are emerging as strategic assets with growing weight across energy, technology and national security.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple