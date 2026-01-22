Tirupati Graphite builds momentum in Madagascar

Madagascar’s graphite is becoming increasingly important as the electric vehicle market accelerates, creating new momentum for companies like Tirupati Graphite. As major battery manufacturers look to reduce dependence on China, Madagascar is stepping into focus due to its large flake graphite and favourable purity levels.

Natural graphite is a key material in lithium-ion batteries, and supply chains are tightening. While demand is rising, new production is not keeping pace, and the market is expected to enter a prolonged period of structural deficit. Companies with early-mover positions in emerging supply regions are likely to benefit. Tirupati has been steadily growing its output in Madagascar and is now targeting further expansion.

Tirupati’s operational model is designed around scalability and efficiency. It is one of the few junior miners outside China to bring graphite production online and move material into the battery supply chain. The company’s focus on low-cost, high-quality flake graphite gives it a foothold in a market where quality and reliability are becoming just as important as volume.

