Tirupati Graphite targets Mozambique expansion as battery demand drows

Tirupati Graphite

Mozambique’s graphite sector is drawing serious investor attention, with more than US$200 million recently committed to new developments across its northern region. As global battery supply chains seek to reduce dependence on China, the country is positioning itself as a key supplier of natural flake graphite, a critical input for lithium-ion batteries.

Tirupati acquired these assets through its purchase of Suni Resources, giving it 100% control of both sites. Located in Cabo Delgado province, the projects together have the capacity to produce up to 158,000 tonnes of flake graphite per year. The Montepuez project is already under active development, with infrastructure in place and a clear pathway to first production. Balama Central is also fully permitted and positioned to follow.

The company is already producing graphite in Madagascar and has outlined plans to become a vertically integrated supplier. Mozambique adds scale and jurisdictional diversity to that strategy, strengthening its position in the global market.

Market interest is growing around Montepuez in particular. The project offers large-flake graphite that is well suited to both traditional and battery applications, and Tirupati has reported engagement with potential offtake partners, especially from the energy storage sector. The company expects this demand to increase as buyers seek secure, long-term supply options outside China.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

Tirupati Graphite targets Mozambique expansion as battery demand drows

Tirupati Graphite is advancing two major projects in Mozambique to supply growing global demand for battery-grade graphite.
