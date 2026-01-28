Follow us on:

Graphite sector gains strategic backing amid battery demand surge

Tirupati Graphite

Rising demand for lithium-ion batteries is driving a global push to secure more stable and independent supplies of graphite, a key material in battery anodes. In response, several governments are taking steps to accelerate domestic graphite production, with regulatory adjustments designed to ease project approvals and reduce reliance on foreign processing.

This shift comes as battery manufacturing continues to scale rapidly, creating a structural gap between supply and demand for processed graphite. While raw graphite may be mined in various regions, much of the processing capacity remains concentrated overseas, leaving battery producers exposed to external risks. Policymakers are now acting to close that gap by supporting new mining and refining capacity closer to end-use markets.

Graphite is now firmly on the list of strategic materials, and government support is aligning with commercial interest. Temporary easing of environmental rules for mining projects signals a willingness to fast-track supply chain development. This opens up opportunities for mining companies positioned to launch or expand graphite operations under favourable permitting conditions.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

Tirupati Graphite

