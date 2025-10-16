Follow us on:

The element that shapes modern industry

Tirupati Graphite

Graphite has been part of human progress for millennia, yet its importance today is greater than ever. What began as a material for writing and metal casting has become essential to the technologies driving the energy transition. Found in batteries, fuel cells, and high-performance composites, graphite sits at the centre of electrification and advanced manufacturing.

Though it shares its elemental identity with diamond, the difference lies in structure rather than substance. Graphite’s atoms align in hexagonal layers, each bound tightly within its plane but weakly between sheets. This delicate arrangement allows the layers to glide, explaining graphite’s softness and its use as a natural lubricant. Yet this same configuration confers striking resilience. It conducts heat and electricity efficiently, remains stable at temperatures exceeding 3,600°C, and resists most chemical attacks.

Natural graphite occurs in three primary forms; amorphous, flake, and vein, each with its own industrial significance. Amorphous graphite, abundant and darkly matte, finds its way into lubricants, brake linings, and alloys where its softness and conductivity prove valuable. Flake graphite, more crystalline and lustrous, forms the backbone of modern battery anodes, a position that has thrust it into strategic focus as electric vehicle production accelerates. Vein graphite, rarer and highly crystalline, offers superior thermal and electrical performance, lending itself to specialist applications such as advanced electronics and fuel cells.

Tirupati Graphite PLC (LON:TGR) is a fully integrated specialist graphite and graphene producer, with operations in Madagascar and Mozambique. The Company is delivering on this strategy by being fully integrated from mine to graphene. Its global multi-location operations include primary mining and processing in Madagascar, hi-tech graphite processing in India to produce specialty graphite, and a state-of-art graphene and technology R&D center to be established in India. 

Latest Company News

Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite raises funds, appoints interim CEO, updates Vatomina

Tirupati Graphite has raised a further £300,000 through convertible loan notes and appointed Arun Somani as interim CEO to oversee operational improvements at the Vatomina project. Former CEO James Nieuwenhuys has moved to a Non-Executive Director role, while plant upgrades and mining adjustments are expected to restore sustainable production from November 2025.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite achieves 49% production growth and strengthens outlook

Tirupati Graphite plc reported a 49% increase in flake graphite production to 7,096 MT for the year ended 31 March 2024, supported by successful fundraising and board-led restructuring that have reinforced its financial position.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite Secures £4.5m funding Amid Renewed Investor Optimism (LON:TGR)

Tirupati Graphite plc has secured £4.5 million in subscriptions for its Convertible Notes, surpassing initial targets and paving the way for sustainable graphite production.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite exceeds £2.5m in 2025 Note Subscriptions and updates Terms

Tirupati Graphite plc announces over £2.5 million in subscriptions for its Convertible Notes, with revised terms and encouraging production updates from Madagascar.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite updates Investor Presentation and Operational Progress in Madagascar

Tirupati Graphite plc updates investors on fundraising efforts and operational progress, highlighting significant production increases and a strong order book for 2025.
Tirupati Graphite

Tirupati Graphite updates on production, new management team and new funding

Tirupati Graphite plc reveals its operational update, fundraising progress, and future outlook after a strategic board restructuring and site visit.

