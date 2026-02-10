Graphite sector gains strategic momentum as battery markets expand

The global graphite market is entering a growth-driven phase, fuelled by accelerating demand from electric vehicles and stationary energy storage.

Mozambique remains a core supplier of natural graphite, and recent adjustments in production reflect a more disciplined, demand-led approach. Operators are transitioning from continuous output to targeted campaigns, aligning with contracted offtake and improving capital efficiency. This model supports stronger margins and operational flexibility, both valuable in a tightening global market. Mozambique’s port infrastructure at Nacala and Pemba continues to underpin its export advantage, and the country’s resource potential positions it well for scaled growth as new processing capacity comes online.

Companies with integrated strategies are particularly well positioned. Tirupati Graphite is an example. Its combination of upstream mining and in-house processing enables it to produce high-purity graphite for battery applications, while maintaining cost control and supply assurance. Its diversified presence across India and Madagascar gives it both logistical flexibility and geopolitical insulation.

