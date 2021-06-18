This Weeks Highlights: JPMorgan European Discovery, Tatton Asset Management, Time Finance, Norman Broadbent and Dekel Agri-Vision

JPMorgan European Discovery Trust plc (LON:JEDT) formaly JPMorgan European Smaller Companies reported that, to 31st March 2021 the Company’s total return on net assets was 66.2%, outperforming its benchmark by 8.3% as the MSCI Europe (ex UK) Small Cap Index rose by 57.9 per cent.

Francesco Conte and Edward Greaves the investment company managers said that they have added opportunistically to high quality companies that will benefit from more widespread vaccination programmes and where Covid-19 will not be a long term disruptor to their business models.

The company also announced a final dividend of 5.5 pence per share will be paid on 30th July 2021 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 25th June 2021

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM) announced Group revenue increased 9.3% to £23.4m while operationally Assets Under Management (AUM) increased 35.2% to £9.0 billion (31 Mar 2020: £6.7 billion), an increase of £2.3 billion for the 12 month period.

Paul Hogarth, Tatton Asset Management Chief Executive Officer, commented: “This has been a significant year for the Group, a year that has seen unprecedented change and one in which I am pleased to report we have continued to grow and prosper. We are proud to have played a very positive role in supporting all our clients in what has been a very tough environment, but one which we have navigated successfully.”

For Time Finance plc (LON:TIME) the financial year to 31 May 2021 was profitable for the Group with it continuing to demonstrate the resilience and diversification of its lending book, further strengthening its balance sheet and improving liquidity. This was achieved despite trading being severely impacted by the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic which included a further period of interruption to normal trading conditions as a result of Lockdown 3.

Ed Rimmer, Time Finance Chief Executive Officer, commented: “I firmly believe a number of fantastic opportunities lie ahead for Time Finance. The foundations of the Group are extremely strong and my first three months back in the business have convinced me that evolution not revolution is the right next step on the Group’s journey.”

Norman Broadbent Plc (LON:NBB), announced that Peter Searle has been appointed to its Board as Executive Chairman, effective immediately after the completion of the Annual General Meeting on 25 June 2021. Peter has over 30 years’ experience in the recruitment sector.

Mike Brennan, Norman Broadbent Chief Executive Officer said: “On behalf of the Board and the whole Norman Broadbent family, I would like to welcome Peter to the Company. Peter has a strong track record within our industry and has enjoyed success both within the private and public markets. He brings a wealth of experience to our Board and we look forward to working with him as we continue to grow and scale the company.”

Dekel Agri-Vision Plc (LON:DKL), provided a May and cumulative year to date production update for its 100%-owned Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d’Ivoire. It announced that 3,403 tonnes of crude palm oil were produced in May 2021 and its cumulative CPO production for year to date to 23,877 tonnes, a 10.9% increase on production during the equivalent five-month period in 2020.