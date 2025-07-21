Ilika plc: Goliath Milestones and Medtech Momentum Fuel Investor Optimism (Video)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) latest results reveal a company on the edge of commercial inflection, with solid-state battery platforms making tangible progress. In this interview, Baden Hill’s Clean-Tech Equity Specialist Dr Tom McColm outlines why investors should pay attention to 2025 as the year Ilika shifts gears, with A-sample deliveries for EV giants, medtech batches ramping up, and funding secured. It’s a deep look into how Ilika’s dual-platform strategy is now poised to convert breakthrough R&D into real-world traction.

Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, targeting applications across EVs, industrial IoT, medical devices, and consumer electronics.