Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Ilika plc: Goliath Milestones and Medtech Momentum Fuel Investor Optimism (Video)

Ilika plc (LON:IKA) latest results reveal a company on the edge of commercial inflection, with solid-state battery platforms making tangible progress. In this interview, Baden Hill’s Clean-Tech Equity Specialist Dr Tom McColm outlines why investors should pay attention to 2025 as the year Ilika shifts gears, with A-sample deliveries for EV giants, medtech batches ramping up, and funding secured. It’s a deep look into how Ilika’s dual-platform strategy is now poised to convert breakthrough R&D into real-world traction.

Ilika plc is a UK-based pioneer in solid-state battery technology, targeting applications across EVs, industrial IoT, medical devices, and consumer electronics.

Share on:
Watch On Spotify
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:
    Ilika plc: Goliath Milestones and Medtech Momentum Fuel Investor Optimism (Video)

    Search

    Other Interviews

    More News

    Useful links

    Disclaimer

    You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

    © 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

    Follow us on Social Media:

    Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple