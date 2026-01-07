The material at the centre of infrastructure and grid storage plans

Vanadium is gaining renewed attention as demand builds across two very different but equally strategic areas of the global economy. Its role in strengthening steel remains foundational, but its growing importance in long-duration battery storage is starting to reshape how investors view the opportunity.

In the steel sector, vanadium is used in small quantities to significantly increase strength and durability. This allows manufacturers to reduce the overall amount of steel required in construction, transport and engineering applications. The result is lighter structures that still meet safety and performance standards, which lowers costs and reduces emissions. These benefits are becoming more relevant as governments and industry seek to upgrade infrastructure without increasing material intensity.

At the same time, vanadium is becoming more prominent in the energy storage market. Unlike lithium-based systems, vanadium flow batteries can operate for decades without capacity loss. Their ability to store large amounts of energy for long periods makes them well suited to support electricity grids that are increasingly reliant on variable sources like wind and solar. Because the same metal is used in both halves of the battery, the technology is simple to maintain and highly stable over time.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Ltd (LON:FAR) is developing the giant Balasausqandiq vanadium deposit in Kyzylordinskaya oblast of southern Kazakhstan. The ore at this deposit is unlike that of nearly all other primary vanadium deposits and is capable of being treated by a much lower cost process.