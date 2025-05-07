Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Tern Open Offer Oversubscribed at 114%

Tern plc

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the company focused on value creation from Internet of Things technology businesses, has announced the results of its underwritten Open Offer to Qualifying Shareholders which was announced on 17 April 2025 and closed for acceptances, in accordance with its terms, on 6 May 2025.

The Company announces that valid acceptances have been received from Qualifying Shareholders for a total of 38,772,443 Open Offer Shares, representing a take-up of approximately 114% of the 34,013,989 Open Offer Shares available.

All Qualifying Shareholders who have validly applied for Open Offer Shares will receive their full Basic Entitlement. Applications for Open Offer Shares under the Excess Application Facility will be scaled back on a pro-rata basis, with the same scaling methodology to be applied to each Shareholder who applied for Excess Entitlements. Accordingly, subject to Admission becoming effective, 34,013,989 Open Offer Shares will be issued in connection with the Open Offer, raising approximately £340,140 (before expenses) for the Company at the Issue Price of 1.00 pence per Open Offer Share.

Capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement bear the meanings ascribed to them in the circular posted to shareholders on 17 April 2025.

Director participation in the Open Offer

The Circular detailed the intentions of Ian Ritchie and Iain Ross, Directors of the Company, to participate in the Open Offer.  However, following publication of the Circular it was determined that Tern Plc now expects to publish its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 on a date within 30 days of the date of closing of the Open Offer for acceptances. The provisions of UK MAR impose a 30 day ‘close period’ in which directors and PDMRs are unable to deal in the Company’s shares, which includes participation in the Open Offer.  Ian Ritchie and Iain Ross have therefore been unable to participate in the Open Offer.

Admission and dealings

The Open Offer Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and will rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the Existing Ordinary Shares, including the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of Admission. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange for the Open Offer Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Dealings in the Open Offer Shares and Admission are expected to take place on or around 8.00 a.m. on 8 May 2025.

Total voting rights

In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure, Guidance and Transparency Rules, Tern Plc confirms that following Admission, the Company’s enlarged issued ordinary share capital will comprise 578,237,820 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.  Therefore, from Admission, the total number of voting rights in the Company will be 578,237,820 and this figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations to determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.
Tern Plc

Tern updates on Sure Ventures’ £1.52 million sale of Getvisibility

Tern Plc highlights Sure Ventures PLC's strategic sale of Getvisibility, anticipating a £1.52 million cash inflow to enhance shareholder value and support growth.
Tern plc

Tern portfolio company Device Authority partners with Microsoft and CyberArk

Tern Plc announces Device Authority's partnership with Microsoft and CyberArk to enhance IoT security in manufacturing, aligning with NIST's latest framework.
Tern plc

Tern raises £221,154 to support its investment in SVV2

Tern Plc raises £221,154 through a share placing to boost investment in IoT tech, enhance its portfolio, and fund general corporate needs.
Best Technology Stocks

Best UK Technology Stocks 2025: SaaS, AI, IoT and more

Explore top UK technology stocks poised for growth in 2025, from telecom solutions to IoT and iGaming innovators, capturing investor interest and driving innovation.
Tern plc

Tern highlights IoT innovation in portfolio company presentations

Tern Plc, a leader in IoT investments, showcases innovations from Device Authority, FundamentalVR, and more, highlighting UK firms' global potential.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.