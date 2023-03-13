Twitter Linkedin Facebook Youtube Amazon Spotify

Tern Plc Wyld Networks receives SEK 9.2 million purchase order

Tern - Wyld Networks

Tern Plc (LON:TERN), the company focused on value creation from Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology businesses, has noted that Wyld Networks AB has today announced that it has received an approximately SEK 9.2 million (approximately £0.7 million) purchase order for the Wyld Data service.  Tern currently holds 40.2% of Wyld Networks’ equity.

Extracted from the Wyld Announcement:

Following an earlier order for Wyld Connect modules in 2022, Wyld Networks today announces an additional order for SEK 9.2 million for the Wyld Data service from a South African company deploying soil moisture sensors to optimize irrigation and automate scheduling systems for agriculture.

Wyld’s customer manufactures and markets highly specialized soil moisture sensors and end-user applications for agricultural markets providing solutions to more than 6,500 companies internationally.

Agriculture accounts for 70% of all water consumed globally, and 40% of that water is wasted due to poor irrigation systems, evaporation, and overall poor water management. The use of data from soil moisture probes and data driven analytics to optimise irrigation has been shown to reduce that waste of water by up to 30% and increase yield of crops by upto 30%.

However, 85% of the world’s surface has no access to the internet to collect this data and farmland is typically located in this area. Wyld’s end-to-end satellite IoT solution provides our customers with 100% global connectivity to ensure this critical data can be collected from anywhere in the world to ensure reduction of waste of water and increase yield in crops.

“Providing soil and irrigation data is key to meeting agricultural sustainability goals and yield targets,’ said Alastair Williamson, CEO of Wyld Networks. ‘We are delighted to be helping our partner to deliver data anywhere in the world via low earth orbiting satellites to meet this challenge. We have to date secured an order intake of approximately SEK 76 million. These orders are predominantly comprised of 223,000 Wyld Connect modules. Wyld are now pleased to see the start of order intakes for the Wyld Data service.”

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen). Share on:

Forum friendly shortlink: https://1lo.co/E4EN0
Twitter
LinkedIn
Facebook
Email
Reddit
Telegram
WhatsApp
Pocket

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2023 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.