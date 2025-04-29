Driving smarter investment in women’s health

The FemHealth Integrates Conference in Manchester created a dynamic space where innovation met necessity, shining a light on the systemic barriers that continue to impact women’s health outcomes. Voices from across healthcare, investment, research and technology came together to map the future of women’s health, highlighting the urgency for smarter strategies, deeper representation and unified thinking. It became clear that the next frontier in women’s health will be defined by the intelligent application of data, greater inclusivity and targeted investment.

One of the most pressing issues discussed was the stark regional divide in healthcare outcomes across England. Women living in the North continue to face poorer health compared to those in the South, a disparity driven by longstanding inequalities in resources, access and support. The conference highlighted the vital role of innovation hubs like Bruntwood SciTech in addressing these gaps and the importance of regional collaboration to even out healthcare delivery across the country.

The conversation around clinical trials revealed the progress made but also exposed how far there is still to go. Although policies have shifted to include women in research since the late 20th century, trial demographics remain heavily skewed towards men. Some studies still feature a staggering imbalance of one woman to fifty men. Smarter, more inclusive trial designs and outreach strategies are critical, as is the application of advanced data science to ensure outcomes truly reflect the diverse real-world population. The opportunities for transformation here are both vast and necessary.

The issue of investment inequality was equally stark. With only 15% of angel investors being women and the majority based in London, innovation outside the capital struggles to attract the funding it needs. This imbalance continues to limit the growth of women-led and female-focused health innovations, particularly within FemTech. However, shifting political landscapes, especially in the US, suggest new windows are opening for international investors ready to recognise the value in backing female founders. For investors, the message is clear—funding women’s health is not only an ethical choice but a strategic advantage.

The limitations caused by siloed health data were also sharply in focus. Women’s health information is often compartmentalised by life stage, failing to capture the continuous and connected nature of the female health journey. There is a massive opportunity for Healthcare Marketers and strategists to utilise AI and unified data systems to map the full patient experience, leading to more nuanced and personalised solutions. Investment in integrated approaches, as supported by findings from The Lancet Commission, promises profound impacts on morbidity, mortality and economic growth.

Cultural transformation was another standout theme. Organisations across the healthcare sector are redefining internal cultures through commitments to equal parental leave, transparent pay structures and stronger workplace equity. These changes are not mere corporate niceties; they reflect a deeper brand authenticity that resonates with patients and consumers alike. In a healthcare environment increasingly driven by trust and personal values, how a company operates internally is becoming just as important as the solutions it provides externally.

For those working in Healthcare Marketing and investment, the signals are loud and clear. The future of women’s health demands strategies informed by life journeys rather than symptoms, shaped by real-world data rather than assumptions, and delivered by organisations that reflect the diversity they aim to serve. The foundations have been laid, and the insights from FemHealth Integrates confirm that the path forward is rich with opportunity for those bold enough to build it.

