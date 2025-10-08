Tekmar Group signs exclusive framework agreement with Jan De Nul

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP), a leading provider of asset protection technology and offshore energy services globally, has announced that it has signed an exclusive framework agreement with Jan De Nul for the engineering, manufacturing and supply of Tekmar’s 10th Generation Cable Protection System (CPS) supporting TenneT’s 2GW Program in Germany.

The first awards under the agreement cover two projects. Work has commenced immediately on the first project with delivery expected in FY2027. The second project will be delivered in FY2028.

Richard Turner, Chief Executive Officer of Tekmar Group, commented: “We are delighted to extend our relationship with Jan De Nul through this new framework agreement. It demonstrates the confidence placed in Tekmar’s engineering expertise and delivery capability, while providing a clear pathway of multi-project opportunities in the growing German offshore wind market.”

Harold Heeffer, Portfolio Director Subsea Cables at Jan De Nul commented: “Jan De Nul selected Tekmar’s 10th Generation Cable Protection System for its combination of proven track record and continuous innovation. This framework agreement secures reliable technology for multiple projects within TenneT’s 2GW Program and strengthens the long-term collaboration between our companies.”

Please leave this field empty We’ll keep you in the loop! Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.