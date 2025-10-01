A specialist in subsea protection reshaping offshore infrastructure

Tekmar Group has built its future on an essential but often unseen part of offshore energy. Its technology protects the subsea cables and infrastructure that keep wind farms, interconnectors and pipelines operating without interruption.

Tekmar has positioned itself as a rare kind of enabler in the energy transition, one that deals with the vulnerabilities others overlook. Its portfolio spans protection systems for subsea cables, stabilisation technologies to prevent movement on the seabed, geotechnical design for cable routing, and the supporting analytics that underpin installation decisions.

The company’s subsidiaries reflect a deliberate strategy of specialisation. Tekmar Energy supplies the protection systems that shield cables and umbilicals from failure, Pipeshield International designs concrete mattress solutions to stabilise infrastructure and prevent scour, while Ryder Geotechnical focuses on modelling seabed conditions to guide burial and routing strategies.

Tekmar’s ability to combine engineering design, manufacturing, and installation support allows it to capture value at multiple stages of the project lifecycle.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.