A specialist in subsea protection reshaping offshore infrastructure

Tekmar Group plc

Tekmar Group has built its future on an essential but often unseen part of offshore energy. Its technology protects the subsea cables and infrastructure that keep wind farms, interconnectors and pipelines operating without interruption.

Tekmar has positioned itself as a rare kind of enabler in the energy transition, one that deals with the vulnerabilities others overlook. Its portfolio spans protection systems for subsea cables, stabilisation technologies to prevent movement on the seabed, geotechnical design for cable routing, and the supporting analytics that underpin installation decisions.

The company’s subsidiaries reflect a deliberate strategy of specialisation. Tekmar Energy supplies the protection systems that shield cables and umbilicals from failure, Pipeshield International designs concrete mattress solutions to stabilise infrastructure and prevent scour, while Ryder Geotechnical focuses on modelling seabed conditions to guide burial and routing strategies.

Tekmar’s ability to combine engineering design, manufacturing, and installation support allows it to capture value at multiple stages of the project lifecycle.

Tekmar Group plc (LON:TGP) vision is to be the leading provider of technology and services to the global offshore energy markets. The Group’s three primary operating companies are RYDER, Tekmar Energy and Pipeshield International.

Tekmar Group secures $1.5 million contract for marine asset protection

Tekmar Group has won a $1.5 million contract with an existing EPC customer to supply engineered scour protection solutions and specialised installation equipment.
Tekmar secures over US$10m offshore energy contract in UAE

Tekmar Group has been awarded a contract worth more than US$10 million by a leading international EPC contractor for a major offshore energy project in the United Arab Emirates.
Tekmar issues FY2025 trading update, expects EBITDA break-even

Tekmar Group has reported delays in contract awards, with some revenue now expected to move into FY2026. The company anticipates achieving adjusted EBITDA break-even for FY2025, reflecting improved second-half trading.
Tekmar wins $1.6m offshore grouting contracts in Qatar

Tekmar Group has secured two offshore grouting contracts in Qatar worth around US$1.6 million. The projects, awarded by existing customers, involve pipeline support remediation using ROV-deployed grout bag technology and are scheduled for completion by October 2025.
Tekmar Group appoints Phil Lanigan as Chief Financial Officer

Tekmar Group has announced the appointment of Phil Lanigan as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director, subject to regulatory due diligence. Lanigan, formerly Group CFO at CRC Evans, brings extensive experience in business transformation, growth, and M&A.
Tekmar Group secures £2.0m Middle East subsea infrastructure contract

Tekmar Group has been awarded a contract by a major offshore EPC contractor in the Middle East to supply bespoke subsea infrastructure technology.

