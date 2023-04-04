Tatton Asset Management PLC 20.6% potential upside indicated by RBC Capital Markets

Tatton Asset Management PLC with ticker (LON:TAM) now has a potential upside of 20.6% according to RBC Capital Markets.







RBC Capital Markets set a target price of 550 GBX for the company, which when compared to the Tatton Asset Management PLC share price of 456 GBX at opening today (04/04/2023) indicates a potential upside of 20.6%. Trading has ranged between 320 (52 week low) and 494 (52 week high) with an average of 72,633 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £273,854,083.



Tatton Asset Management plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Tatton Investment Management Limited (Tatton), Paradigm Partners Limited (PPL) and Paradigm Mortgage Services LLP (PMS). Tatton provides investment management services for model portfolios and multi-manager funds. PPL provides compliance consultancy and technical support services to independent financial advisers (IFAs). PMS provides mortgage and insurance product distribution services. The Company operates through two segments. Tatton segment is engaged in investment management services. Paradigm segment is engaged in the provision of compliance and support services to IFAs and mortgage advisers. These segments provide support services, such as compliance and business advice to help directly authorized firms respond to market and regulatory changes, comprehensive mortgage and protection propositions, and access to discretionary fund management exclusively through fund platforms.







