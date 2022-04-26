Twitter
Tatton Asset Management Directors increase shares in company

Tatton Asset Management

Tatton Asset Management PLC (LON:TAM), the investment management and IFA support services group, has announced that it has been notified that Paul Hogarth and Paul Edwards, each of whom are directors of the Company have purchased, in aggregate, 32,808 ordinary shares of £0.20 each in the Company as listed below.

Following this transaction, the Directors have a resulting interest in the ordinary shares of the Company as listed below.

NameShares in Tatton before purchaseShares in Tatton purchasedShares in Tatton held after purchase% total shares in issue
Paul Hogarth
(CEO)		9,651,79016,4049,668,19416.41% 
Paul Edwards
(CFO)
495,22416,404511,6280.87% 

Tatton Asset Management (LON: TAM) offers a range of services to directly authorised financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The Company provides on-platform portfolio management, regulatory, compliance, and business consulting services. Tatton Asset Management comprises of Tatton Investment Management, Paradigm Partners, and Paradigm Mortgage Services divisions.

