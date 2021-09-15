Tatton Asset Management acquires £650m Verbatim Funds & strategic distribution partnership with Fintel

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM), the investment management and IFA support services group, has announced the acquisition of £650m Verbatim funds for a cash consideration of up to £5.8m and a long-term strategic distribution partnership with Fintel plc (LON:FNTL), a leading provider of fintech and support services to the UK retail financial services sector.

Key highlights of the transaction:

● the transaction supports the Group’s strategy to grow assets under management (“AUM”) through both acquisition and through strategic partnerships that extend its distribution channels facilitating further organic growth;

● the acquisition of the Verbatim multi-asset and multi-index funds adds c.£650m to Tatton Investment Management’s (“Tatton”) AUM, complementing and extending our existing fund range;

● the five-year strategic distribution partnership with Fintel plc provides access to over 3,800 new financial intermediary firms and its 6,000 Defaqto users, significantly enhancing our reach and distribution to further contribute to the organic growth of our AUM; and

● the technology provides insights and analysis, enabling targeted product design and distribution further benefiting the Group through access to 2,500 market-leading fintech licences to distribute to Tatton and Paradigm firms and users.

Financial impact:

● the transaction, which includes both the acquisition of the funds and a five-year strategic distribution partnership agreement, is expected to be earnings enhancing in the financial year ending 31 March 2022 (“FY22”) and beyond;

● over the remainder of FY22, the partnership, including the Verbatim funds, is expected to generate adjusted operating profit of c.£0.6m, with adjusted operating profit of c.£1.5m expected in FY23, the first full financial year;

● consideration of up to £5.8m, representing c.0.9% of AUM, of which £2.8m has been paid in cash on completion with the remainder also payable in cash, being subject to certain performance conditions over the next four years;

● the acquisition is being funded from existing cash resources on the balance sheet; and

● post transaction the Group will still have strong cash resources of c.£15m.