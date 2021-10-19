Tatton Asset Management delivered strong growth across all its key metrics

Tatton Asset Management plc (LON:TAM), the investment management and IFA support services business, has today provided an unaudited period end update on the Group’s performance for the six months ended 30 September 2021. The unaudited results for the Period will be announced on Wednesday, 17 November 2021.

The Group delivered strong growth across all its key metrics during the Period, including revenue, profits and assets under management (“AUM”) and the Group is trading in line with expectations.

TAM continues to execute its strategy successfully, growing AUM both organically and through acquisition in the Period. Total AUM increased by 20.0% or £1.797 billion to £10.787 billion (Mar 2021: £8.990 billion) in the Period with organic growth contributing 12.8%.

Tatton net inflows were £0.652 billion, increasing 98.8% compared to the same period last year (Sep 2020: £0.328 billion). In addition, strong investment performance increased AUM by over 5.0% adding £0.495 billion and the recent Verbatim acquisition contributed a further £0.650 billion.

Total £bn Opening AUM 1 April 2021 8.990 Net inflows 0.652 Market and investment performance 0.495 Acquisition of Verbatim funds 0.650 Closing AUM 30 September 2021 10.787

Paradigm, the Group’s IFA support services business, also continued to grow, with Mortgage firms increasing to 1,646 (31 March 2021: 1,612) and Consulting member firms increasing to 418 (31 March 2021: 407). Paradigm Mortgages saw an increase in market activity in the Period driven by the stimulus of the UK Government’s stamp duty holiday coupled with an improved lending environment. As a result, mortgage completions increased to £6.5 billion (30 September 2020: £5.0 billion), an increase of 30.0%.