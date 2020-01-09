Solo Oil plc Appoints Strand Hanson Limited as Broker

Solo Oil plc (LON: SOLO), a gas-focused production and development company targeting attractive growth opportunities within the European gas market, announced today that it has appointed Strand Hanson Limited as its Broker, in an interim capacity, with immediate effect while the Company continues discussions with ONE-Dyas BV on the proposed reverse takeover transaction first announced on 9 October 2019.
