Smart metering moves to the heart of India’s power reforms

CyanConnode

At EDICON 2026, hosted by the All India Discoms Association (AIDA), discussions have focused squarely on how India’s power distribution companies (DISCOMs) can build long-term resilience. The message from industry, government and technology stakeholders has been clear: smart metering and data-driven infrastructure are no longer optional, they are central to sustainable operations.

Smart meters are being redefined as critical digital infrastructure, moving beyond their role in billing. With real-time data, utilities can manage their grids more efficiently, reduce losses and improve billing accuracy.

The quality and consistency of data are now seen as decisive factors in how effectively DISCOMs can plan, operate and report. Reliable communication networks are essential. This has strengthened the case for integrated solutions that link smart meters to back-end analytics platforms, offering real-time insights and operational control.

CyanConnode used the event to meet with representatives from DISCOMs, policy agencies such as Power Finance Corporation and REC Limited, and private sector partners. These meetings highlighted a shared understanding that digital infrastructure must be built on secure, scalable communication systems.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

