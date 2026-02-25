Smart meter rollout begins to shape earnings across India’s power supply chain

India’s smart meter rollout is now materially affecting company earnings. What was previously discussed in terms of targets and policy intent is beginning to appear clearly in reported revenues, order execution and operating margins across parts of the power equipment and engineering sector.

Several engineering and equipment providers have started to show that smart meters are contributing meaningfully to their business mix. A segment that once accounted for a negligible share of revenue is becoming a defined and expanding line of business. Installations are rising, contracts are moving through execution stages, and companies with established production capacity are converting awarded tenders into recognised income.

In earlier phases, smart metering was characterised by uneven tender activity, long implementation cycles and limited revenue conversion. Financial impact lagged behind headline announcements. That gap is narrowing. With procurement accelerating and state utilities progressing with deployments, revenues linked to smart meters are increasingly embedded in quarterly performance rather than being confined to order book disclosures.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications.