Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Smart meter rollout begins to shape earnings across India’s power supply chain

CyanConnode

India’s smart meter rollout is now materially affecting company earnings. What was previously discussed in terms of targets and policy intent is beginning to appear clearly in reported revenues, order execution and operating margins across parts of the power equipment and engineering sector.

Several engineering and equipment providers have started to show that smart meters are contributing meaningfully to their business mix. A segment that once accounted for a negligible share of revenue is becoming a defined and expanding line of business. Installations are rising, contracts are moving through execution stages, and companies with established production capacity are converting awarded tenders into recognised income.

In earlier phases, smart metering was characterised by uneven tender activity, long implementation cycles and limited revenue conversion. Financial impact lagged behind headline announcements. That gap is narrowing. With procurement accelerating and state utilities progressing with deployments, revenues linked to smart meters are increasingly embedded in quarterly performance rather than being confined to order book disclosures.

CyanConnode Holdings plc (LON:CYAN) is a world leader in the design and development of Narrowband RF mesh networks that enable Omni Internet of Things (IoT) communications. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

CyanConnode

Smart meter rollout begins to shape earnings across India’s power supply chain

Smart meters are becoming a measurable earnings contributor across India’s power infrastructure supply chain.
CyanConnode

India’s smart meter drive powers digital energy growth

India’s smart grid expansion signals a major opportunity for investors focused on energy and digital infrastructure.
CyanConnode

CyanConnode positioned to benefit as India Accelerates Power Market Digitisation (LON:CYAN)

India’s move towards peer to peer power trading highlights growing demand for smart metering, positioning CyanConnode for grid modernisation opportunities.
Best ESG Stocks 2026

10 Top ESG stocks on AIM 2026

These ten AIM-quoted ESG stocks offer investors exposure to companies where commercial progress and responsible business practices go hand in hand.
CyanConnode

Smart metering signals India’s power sector transformation

A smart and scalable shift in India’s power sector is underway, offering investors a clearer path to operational performance and consumer trust.
CyanConnode

Smart metering moves to the heart of India’s power reforms

Helping India's utilities make faster, data-led decisions for a more reliable grid.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

BrokersTalk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple