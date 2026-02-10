CyanConnode positioned to benefit as India Accelerates Power Market Digitisation (LON:CYAN)

India is moving closer to rolling out a national digital backbone for its electricity sector, with the first pilots of the India Energy Stack expected to begin shortly. The initiative is designed to enable peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading between states, marking a practical step towards a more connected and data-driven power market.

The pilot programme, led by REC Limited as the designated nodal agency, aims to demonstrate how standardised digital infrastructure can support real-time energy transactions. The India Energy Stack is intended to create common digital rails across the electricity ecosystem, allowing applications to interact consistently with utilities, meters, and grid systems.

A key objective of the framework is to reduce fragmented, bilateral integrations between platforms and individual distribution companies (DISCOMs). Instead, it promotes interoperability through shared standards, helping streamline data exchange and operational processes across the sector.

Peer-to-peer trading trials have already begun, with additional pilots expected to follow. These early demonstrations are intended to show how decentralised energy markets could operate in practice, supported by secure digital infrastructure and real-time data flows. Over time, this approach could help improve grid efficiency, enable new market models, and support India’s broader power sector modernisation efforts.

For companies involved in smart metering and grid communications, this shift highlights the growing importance of reliable connectivity and standards-based platforms. CyanConnode operates in this space, supplying communications infrastructure that supports large-scale smart metering deployments in India. As the Energy Stack progresses from pilot to wider adoption, demand is likely to increase for technologies that can deliver secure, resilient, and interoperable data across complex utility environments.

India remains one of the largest smart metering markets globally, with millions of devices scheduled for rollout as part of national grid modernisation programmes. The introduction of P2P trading and shared digital rails adds another layer of potential activity, reinforcing the need for robust communications networks capable of supporting real-time energy use and settlement.

Final Thoughts

It is a notable development for CyanConnode that India is moving forward with the India Energy Stack and peer-to-peer power trading. It reinforces the importance of open, interoperable digital infrastructure across the electricity ecosystem. Secure, real-time data from smart meters and resilient communications networks are fundamental to enabling these new market models at scale. CyanConnode is already playing a key role in India by delivering proven, standards-based communications solutions that support large-scale smart metering and grid modernisation, positioning the Group well to support the next phase of market development.

