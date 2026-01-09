Smart grid communications taking centre stage in India’s energy transition

CyanConnode is enabling Indian utilities to shift from fault response to fault prevention. Its technology is designed to give power distributors real-time visibility into network performance, allowing issues to be identified and addressed before they cause disruption.

At the heart of the company’s offering is a narrowband radio frequency mesh network built to operate in dense cities, rural zones and everywhere in between. Its self-healing, self-forming design means that data continues to flow even in difficult environments, where outages, interference or weak infrastructure might otherwise interrupt communication. The result is consistent access to high-frequency data from across the network, data that can be used to detect losses, flag faults early and reduce downtime.

Reliable meter readings support accurate billing and reduce disputes. Early warnings mean fewer surprise outages and more targeted maintenance. Field teams can be deployed based on real diagnostics rather than estimates, improving response time and reducing the cost of unnecessary visits.

