Silver Bullet Data Services report contract wins and renewals worth over £1.2 million

Silver Bullet Data Services (LON: SBDS), a provider of digital transformation services and products, has announced new contract wins and renewals worth over £1.2 million in Q2 2022. These wins demonstrate the strength of Silverbullet’s first-party data enablement capabilities and its global Salesforce partnership.

The Group has had a record-breaking quarter, and the Board expects this growth to continue into the second half of the year.

Salesforce Partnership Wins

· Silverbullet has been retained by Heineken in new markets including the US and Spain as its data services partner. · Mars Global has chosen to work with Silverbullet once again, as their first party data services provider; this retainer is for June and July 2022, with more expected for the rest of year. · Sony Europe has an ongoing retainer for support of their Customer Data Platform. · Silverbullet has been chosen by the largest broadcaster in Australia, operating radio and TV stations, to be its chosen data and technology specialists. · Silverbullet has won a new contract with an international sports betting and gambling company, to implement its Salesforce Marketing Personalisation. · Silverbullet has won a new contract with a manufacturer and supplier of differentiated consumable and capital products to the mining, transport, general industrial and contract manufacturing markets with global operations.

Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Silverbullet, commented: “We are delighted to have secured these contract wins and renewals through our deep and longstanding partnership with Salesforce. These contracts from various multinational brands not only confirm the need for first-party data enablement, but also represent an acceleration of growth for Silverbullet. This is a reflection of the advancements of first-party data driven transformation across the Global Brand landscape, and we see this growth progressing into the second half of the year through continued Salesforce partnership expansion.”

Silver Bullet Data Services’ proprietary 4D advertising solution is designed to help advertisers target consumers in a “post cookie world”. The product is a natural extension to its existing services business which already serves a blue-chip client base such as Heineken, Channel 4, Amazon, ITV and Jägermeister amongst many others.

The removal of third-party cookies has already been implemented by web browsers such as Firefox and Safari, with Google expected to phase out the use of cookies in 2022.