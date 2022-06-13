Twitter
Linkedin
Facebook

Silver Bullet Data Services report contract wins and renewals worth over £1.2 million

Silver Bullet Data Services

Silver Bullet Data Services (LON: SBDS), a provider of digital transformation services and products, has announced new contract wins and renewals worth over £1.2 million in Q2 2022. These wins demonstrate the strength of Silverbullet’s first-party data enablement capabilities and its global Salesforce partnership.

The Group has had a record-breaking quarter, and the Board expects this growth to continue into the second half of the year.

Salesforce Partnership Wins

·   Silverbullet has been retained by Heineken in new markets including the US and Spain as its data services partner. 
·   Mars Global has chosen to work with Silverbullet once again, as their first party data services provider; this retainer is for June and July 2022, with more expected for the rest of year. 
·   Sony Europe has an ongoing retainer for support of their Customer Data Platform. 
·   Silverbullet has been chosen by the largest broadcaster in Australia, operating radio and TV stations, to be its chosen data and technology specialists. 
·   Silverbullet has won a new contract with an international sports betting and gambling company, to implement its Salesforce Marketing Personalisation. 
·   Silverbullet has won a new contract with a manufacturer and supplier of differentiated consumable and capital products to the mining, transport, general industrial and contract manufacturing markets with global operations.

Ian James, Chief Executive Officer of Silverbullet, commented:

“We are delighted to have secured these contract wins and renewals through our deep and longstanding partnership with Salesforce. These contracts from various multinational brands not only confirm the need for first-party data enablement, but also represent an acceleration of growth for Silverbullet. This is a reflection of the advancements of first-party data driven transformation across the Global Brand landscape, and we see this growth progressing into the second half of the year through continued Salesforce partnership expansion.”

Silver Bullet Data Services’ proprietary 4D advertising solution is designed to help advertisers target consumers in a “post cookie world”. The product is a natural extension to its existing services business which already serves a blue-chip client base such as Heineken, Channel 4, Amazon, ITV and Jägermeister amongst many others.

The removal of third-party cookies has already been implemented by web browsers such as Firefox and Safari, with Google expected to phase out the use of cookies in 2022. 

You might also enjoy reading  Silver Bullet Data Services 2021 was a transformational year

Good news travels fast (but only if you make that happen):

Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on linkedin
LinkedIn
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on email
Email
Share on reddit
Reddit

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100

FTSE 100 News

FTSE 250

AIM All Share Index

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2022 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.