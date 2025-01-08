Silverbullet completes integration of 4D AI targeting into global DSP

Silver Bullet Data Services Group PLC (LON:SBDS), Silverbullet, a provider of AI driven digital transformation services and products, is pleased to announce that it has completed the roll-out and integration of its 4D AI Advanced Contextual pre-bid targeting capabilities into a leading global demand-side platform (DSP).

The DSP, which empowers advertising buyers through a self-service, cloud-based platform, is owned by a Nasdaq listed global technology company with annual revenue of approximately $2 billion. From video to display, mobile, and connected TV, it enables advertisers to manage and optimise digital campaigns across a variety of formats and devices and has been a significant driver in the shift towards programmatic advertising, where ads are bought and sold in real time using automated processes rather than through traditional manual negotiations.

Global programmatic advertising market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.8% from 2024 to 2030*, with the contextual advertising market expected to reach $468.17 billion by 2030*, and this integration feeds into that marketplace addressing the escalating demand for privacy-first, AI-driven solutions in an era where cookies and third-party data signals are diminishing.

4D AI data will be made available within the partner DSP as simple to use unique contextual segments (clusters of similar consumers) to allow programmatic buyers to tap into its proprietary AI computer-vision based video classification and advanced AI semantic display classification to accurately deliver advertisements in the most relevant context across premium Connected TV (CTV), Online Video (OLV) and Display inventory. 4D AI will receive a percentage of revenue in respect of every advertiser dollar spent using its unique segments. Additionally, these pre-bid targeting segments are seamlessly integrated with the 4D AI Insights Platform, providing advertisers with actionable insights, optimisations and measurement to enhance campaign performance during and post the advertising campaign.

This milestone underscores 4D AI’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that help advertisers achieve greater precision, efficiency, and success in their digital campaigns. The partnership demonstrates strong demand for 4D AI’s data and will ensure seamless integration for customers. This development marks a major step toward positioning 4D AI as a more relevant player and an established part of the advertising ecosystem.

Ian James, Silver Bullet Data Services Group Chief Executive, commented: “Integrating our 4D AI Advanced Contextual pre-bid targeting into a leading global demand-side platform is the culmination of three years hard work, marking a significant milestone for our business and underscoring the strength of our product offerings. This collaboration enables advertisers to leverage our proprietary AI-driven solutions, enhancing precision in ad placements across premium channels like Connected TV, Online Video and Display inventory. By simplifying the buying process, we will further empower our clients to navigate the evolving digital landscape effectively, unlocking substantial opportunities in a future dominated by AI driven privacy-first solutions.”