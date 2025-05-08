Follow us on:

Silverbullet reports Q1 growth and $1.5m contract win

Silverbullet

Silverbullet, Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc (LON:SBDS), a provider of AI driven digital transformation services and products, has provided an update for the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

The Group is pleased to report that its revenues in Q1 2025 were 15 per cent. higher than the prior comparable period, at £2.31m (unaudited) versus £2.1m, demonstrating a strong start to the year in what is typically one of the slowest quarters in the calendar.

 The Group is also pleased to announce that it has been awarded a significant new contract with a well-known global retail brand, worth a minimum of US$1.5 million over two years, to provide a full data management and integration programme. Under this engagement, Silverbullet will fulfil a strategic data transformation role to develop a digital customer management and activation programme aimed at driving customer growth, including data driven activities through 4D AI and Codec as the programme is rolled out.

Furthermore, the Group has also signed two new contracts with global brands in the beverage and FMCG sectors to implement new programmes using Silverbullet’s 4D AI for digital advertising targeting, following its integration into the clients’ preferred global Demand Side Platform of choice, The Trade Desk. These contracts give the Board further confidence in the trajectory of growth for its higher-margin 4D AI data revenues, which have grown by 59% versus Q1 2024.

Taken together, these new contract wins contribute to committed services revenues in FY 2025, representing approximately 74% of the full-year revenue target, demonstrating the Company’s strong progress and ability to attract and retain high-profile clients.

Ian James, CEO of Silverbullet, said

“We are delighted to be awarded new prestigious contracts and a strong start to the year which highlight our continued global growth and international footprint. This continued demand for our products and services provides us with significant confidence for our full year revenue targets and our continued focus on driving high margin data driven revenues from our proprietary AI driven platforms.” 

