Silver Bullet Data Services Group Presenting at IPO Webinar

Silverbullet’s proprietary 4D advertising solution is designed to help advertisers target consumers in a “post cookie world”. The product is a natural extension to its existing services business which already serves a blue-chip client base such as Heineken, Channel 4, Amazon, ITV and Jägermeister amongst many others.

The removal of third-party cookies has already been implemented by web browsers such as Firefox and Safari, with Google expected to phase out the use of cookies in 2022.

Headquartered in London, the Group employs 66 employees across five regions across the globe, including, the UK, Italy, Germany, Australia and the US. The Group continues to look at other opportunities for expansion worldwide.

The Company has an established and growing services business with significant accumulated industry experience and a proven track record of delivering strategic projects and activation services to its clients.

The majority of the Board have held senior positions at global software companies and have significant industry experience across data engineering, SAAS product development and marketing.

The Group has close technical and commercial partnerships with Salesforce, Oracle and Adobe, all of which have existing sales channels and are already delivering to clients.

The Group has established a joint venture and strategic partnership with Local Planet, a scaled network of over 60 agencies across the globe which transact, in aggregate, over US$16 billion of media buying on behalf of their clients. The Local Planet joint venture, established in December 2020, which has already generated material services revenues for the Group, presents a significant opportunity to provide further data services and the 4D product to the Local Planet agency network.