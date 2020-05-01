Severn Trent appoints Sharmila Nebhrajani as Non-Executive Director

Severn Trent Plc (LON:SVT) has today announced that Sharmila Nebhrajani has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 1 May 2020.

Sharmila has been appointed as a member of the Corporate Sustainability, Audit and Nominations Committees. She has also been appointed to the Board of Severn Trent Water Limited.

Sharmila brings extensive Board and governance experience, gained in a variety of roles spanning the private sector, public sector and NGOs. She brings sectoral experience from a range of regulated sectors including medicine, bioethics, financial services and the media. She is Chairman designate of the National Institute of Health and Care Excellence (NICE) the organisation that assesses clinical and cost effectiveness of drugs, medical devices and interventions in health and social care. Sharmila’s other non-executive appointments are Non-Executive Director of National Savings & Investments and Trustee Director of Lifesight Limited, a pension Master Trust. She is also a Governor of the charity The Health Foundation.

Her previous executive roles include Chief Executive of the Association of Medical Research Charities and Chief Operating Officer at BBC Future Media & Technology, where she managed the business functions of bbc.co.uk, including the launch of iPlayer. Previous non-executive roles include Chairman of the Human Tissue Authority, regulating live organ donation and the use of human tissue in research, Deputy Chairman of the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority, regulating IVF, and Non-Executive of the Pension Protection Fund. She will shortly stand down from her role as Chief Executive of Wilton Park, an executive agency of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Sharmila read Physiological Sciences (Medicine) at the University of Oxford. She began her business career as a management consultant, is a chartered accountant and was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to medical research.

Commenting on the appointment, Christine Hodgson, Chair, said, “On behalf of the entire Board, I look forward to welcoming Sharmila to Severn Trent. Her extensive experience, gained over many years and across a wide range of sectors, will help to ensure that we continue to build upon the excellent progress we have made in delivering for all of our stakeholders.”

Sharmila Nebhrajani, said, “I am delighted to have been appointed as a Director of Severn Trent Plc and its regulated business, Severn Trent Water Limited. I am really looking forward to working with such a high-quality Board and an outstanding executive team in serving Severn Trent’s stakeholders during this important period for the Group.”

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn