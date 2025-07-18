Routers sensing more than connections

An unassuming box by your door is quietly learning your habits and routines without a camera in sight.

Today’s routers are evolving from mere gateways for data into ambient sensors, tracking movement, signalling occupancy and reshaping how connectivity providers engage with customers. For telecom operators this offers a doorway into richer service bundles, deeper customer insights and fresh monetisation paths, yet it demands a delicate balance between innovation and trust.

In the not-too-distant past, motion detection was the preserve of infrared sensors or video systems. Now a standard home gateway, armed with advanced signal-processing algorithms, can detect footsteps in the hallway or prolonged presence in a room by analysing fluctuations in Wi-Fi signal strength. This shift has been propelled by improvements in machine learning that filter out background noise and distinguish genuine human movement from innocuous disturbances. For an operator, offering presence detection via existing hardware translates to a compelling value-add at minimal incremental cost: customers gain smart home automations and enhanced security alerts, while the provider gathers anonymised occupancy data to refine network planning and service packages.

Yet the technical allure must be paired with robust ethics. Unlike cameras, Wi-Fi-based sensing avoids recording images, positioning itself as a less intrusive alternative. It also benefits from ubiquity: most households and offices already operate mesh networks or multiple access points that blanket entire properties, negating the need for additional devices. And because the system relies on ambient signals rather than wearable tags, adoption barriers are low. However the same qualities that make the approach elegant—passive detection, seamless integration and pervasive reach, also raise profound questions about consent and data governance. Customers may install presence sensing to automate lighting or monitor vulnerable relatives, yet remain unaware that their gateway is effectively charting when and where they move.

For investors weighing long-term positioning in the connectivity space, the integration of presence data into billing and service platforms presents a clear inflection point. Operators can embed occupancy analytics within their BSS/OSS environments to enable context-driven billing, for instance, charging premium rates for “on-demand” monitoring services or offering tiered security packages that adapt based on detected activity patterns. In retail scenarios, anonymised footfall metrics could be sold as insights to store owners, while in eldercare passive alerts for falls or prolonged inactivity support differentiated care plans. At scale, municipalities might partner with carriers to leverage anonymised spatial data for transport demand forecasting or energy consumption modelling, creating new revenue streams beyond traditional voice and data usage.

Such opportunities hinge on trust and regulatory clarity. Data must be minimised, encrypted end-to-end and retained only as long as strictly necessary to fulfil the chosen service. Clear opt-in pathways and transparent dashboards should allow subscribers to view, manage and purge their presence data. Service design must embed privacy by default, with anonymisation, pseudonymisation and user-controlled thresholds woven into every layer of the stack. Only by demonstrating that presence sensing enhances convenience without eroding privacy will operators secure the social licence to transform home routers into spatial intelligence hubs.

From an investor’s standpoint, companies that can marry advanced signal analytics with enterprise-grade data governance will carve out a durable competitive advantage. Early adopters who integrate presence detection into their BSS/OSS platforms will not only deepen customer stickiness through differentiated service offerings but also develop proprietary occupancy datasets that underpin future innovations in smart building management and urban planning. Meanwhile, those that neglect the ethical and regulatory dimensions risk customer backlash, regulatory fines or loss of trust, imperilling both adoption rates and brand equity.

As connectivity providers chart their next horizons, the convergence of networking and sensing is likely to become a defining theme. The routers of tomorrow will serve as silent custodians of both digital traffic and behavioural insights, unlocking a richer tapestry of services for end users while opening new commercial frontiers for operators. For discerning investors, the path to value lies in backing those that can operationalise presence detection at scale, anchored by ironclad privacy safeguards and transparent consumer engagement.

Cerillion plc (LON:CER) is a leading provider of billing, charging and customer management systems with more than 20 years’ experience delivering its solutions across a broad range of industries including the telecommunications, finance, utilities and transportation sectors.