Cerillion Broadens Shareholder Base as JPMorgan Takes 6.7% Voting Rights

Cerillion PLC (LON:CER) has reported a significant shift in its shareholder composition, with JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. declaring a 6.70% stake in the company’s voting rights. This update, disclosed in a TR-1 notification on 16 June 2025, marks a notable increase in institutional interest in the software company.

According to the filing, JPMorgan’s position is entirely held through indirect voting rights, now totaling 1,978,742 shares. The disclosure reflects the threshold being crossed on 13 June 2025, indicating a strategic accumulation by the investment manager.

This move underscores growing institutional confidence in Cerillion’s financial performance and market prospects, following recent strong results and continued demand for its telecoms billing and customer management solutions.

Cerillion PLC is a provider of billing, charging, and customer relationship management software for communications service providers. The company delivers solutions across the telecoms sector, supporting both legacy and next-generation networks.