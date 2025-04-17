Real Estate Credit Investments: Portfolio value £292.2m, 11.4% yield, 0.4% NAV growth

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025 is now available on the Company’s website at:

As at 31 March 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 21 investments with a valuation of £292.2m. The Company’s available cash was £25.6m and net effective leverage was 16.2%.

During the month, RECI received par repayments in two positions:

· Senior Loan for development of Hotels in Finland: received net proceeds of c.£9.5m and achieved a gross levered IRR of 10.7%.

· Senior Loan for the development of a hotel in Dublin: received net proceeds of c.£5.6m and achieved a gross levered IRR of 8.5%.

Additionally, the Company invested £1.5m (net) into a new deal for the redevelopment of a 4-star hotel located in Courchevel, France.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

February NAV 145.9p Interest income 1.1p Asset valuations -0.5p FX 0.1p Expenses -0.2p Dividend -3.0p March NAV 143.4p

