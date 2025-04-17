Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Real Estate Credit Investments: Portfolio value £292.2m, 11.4% yield, 0.4% NAV growth

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 March 2025 is now available on the Company’s website at:

reci-fact-sheet-march-2025Download

As at 31 March 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 21 investments with a valuation of £292.2m. The Company’s available cash was £25.6m and net effective leverage was 16.2%.

During the month, RECI received par repayments in two positions:

·    Senior Loan for development of Hotels in Finland: received net proceeds of c.£9.5m and achieved a gross levered IRR of 10.7%.

·     Senior Loan for the development of a hotel in Dublin: received net proceeds of c.£5.6m and achieved a gross levered IRR of 8.5%.

Additionally, the Company invested £1.5m (net) into a new deal for the redevelopment of a 4-star hotel located in Courchevel, France.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

February NAV145.9p
Interest income1.1p
Asset valuations-0.5p
FX0.1p
Expenses-0.2p
Dividend-3.0p
March NAV143.4p

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI Factsheet – share price very attractive, dividend yield 9.6%

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has released its February 2025 Fact Sheet, detailing a diversified portfolio of £301.1m and updated NAV figures.
Research

UK Equity Research Reports Latest: ARCM, AVAP, DRX, FRG, HERC, RECI

These latest equity research reports provide valuable insights into the performance and prospects of key UK-listed companies.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: Opportunities, risks and market trends

In an exclusive interview, analyst Mark Thomas discusses Hardman & Co’s latest report on Real Estate Credit Investments, exploring the rise of private credit and its implications.

Real Estate Credit Investments – Private credit momentum in the RECI context (Video)

Hardman & Co’s Mark Thomas breaks down the opportunities and risks, from the competitive edge RECI holds over banks and private credit funds
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments: The rise of private credit

Explore the rise of private credit and its impact on Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI). Discover opportunities and valuation insights.
Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI delights dividend income investors in real estate with 3p quarterly interim

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd announces a 3.0p per share dividend for March 2025, with future payments shifting to bank transfers from July 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.