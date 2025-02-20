Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

RECI delights dividend income investors in real estate with 3p quarterly interim

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) has announced that it has declared a third interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 March 2025. The dividend is to be paid on 4 April 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 14 March 2025. The ex-dividend date is 13 March 2025.

Important changes to method of future dividend payments

Subject to future dividends being approved by the Board, the last payment supported by the issue of a cheque will be the dividend paid in April 2025. All future dividend payments, commencing with the payment expected to be made in July 2025, will be paid electronically by bank transfer. As part of this process, shareholders are required to register their bank account details with the Company’s Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets, either via one of the methods as detailed below.

You will require your Investor Code (IVC) which can be found on your share certificate(s). You can register your bank/building society account details by following one of the options below:

· Register them through the Shares Portal https://www.signalshares.com;

· Complete the Dividend Mandate Form by downloading the form here: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7443X_1-2025-2-19.pdf or by completing it from the Shares Portal (https://www.signalshares.com); or

· Call the Registrar and speak to one of the team – contact details below.

Shareholder services

If you have any queries in relation to your shareholding please contact Real Estate Credit Investments’ registrars:

MUFG Corporate Markets

By phone – 0371 664 0300, (or, if calling from overseas, on +44 (0) 371 664 0300). Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. MUFG is open between 09:00 – 17:30 UK Time, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

By email – [email protected]

By post – MUFG Corporate Markets, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

Real Estate Credit Investments values portfolio at £299.1m and NAV at 145.2p

Explore Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd's (LON:RECI) January 2025 Fact Sheet, highlighting a diversified £299.1m portfolio with a 145.2p NAV.
funds news

UK Listed Investment Funds Investing Ideas

Discover diverse investment opportunities with UK-listed funds. From high-yielding REITs to international growth, explore insights for informed decisions.
Real Estate Credit Investments

9.7% dividend yield! A top UK real estate investment fund (LON:RECI)

Explore the December 2024 update from Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), highlighting their diverse portfolio and attractive dividend yield.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI’s 9.4% dividend yield cheers private real estate credit investors

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) reveals its November 2024 Fact Sheet, showcasing a robust and diversified £309m investment portfolio.
Top UK Funds December

Top Investment Funds UK News, December Roundup

Explore cutting-edge portfolio insights from top funds highlighting growth opportunities in European, Asian, Emerging, and Japanese equity markets.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments dividend yield is 9.4% at 30 September 2024

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces a 3.0 pence interim dividend for shareholders, paid electronically starting July 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.