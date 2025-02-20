RECI delights dividend income investors in real estate with 3p quarterly interim

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) has announced that it has declared a third interim dividend of 3.0 pence per Ordinary Share for the year ending 31 March 2025. The dividend is to be paid on 4 April 2025 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register at the close of business on 14 March 2025. The ex-dividend date is 13 March 2025.

Important changes to method of future dividend payments

Subject to future dividends being approved by the Board, the last payment supported by the issue of a cheque will be the dividend paid in April 2025. All future dividend payments, commencing with the payment expected to be made in July 2025, will be paid electronically by bank transfer. As part of this process, shareholders are required to register their bank account details with the Company’s Registrar, MUFG Corporate Markets, either via one of the methods as detailed below.

You will require your Investor Code (IVC) which can be found on your share certificate(s). You can register your bank/building society account details by following one of the options below:

· Register them through the Shares Portal https://www.signalshares.com;

· Complete the Dividend Mandate Form by downloading the form here: http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/7443X_1-2025-2-19.pdf or by completing it from the Shares Portal (https://www.signalshares.com); or

· Call the Registrar and speak to one of the team – contact details below.

Shareholder services

If you have any queries in relation to your shareholding please contact Real Estate Credit Investments’ registrars:

MUFG Corporate Markets

By phone – 0371 664 0300, (or, if calling from overseas, on +44 (0) 371 664 0300). Calls are charged at the standard geographic rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate. MUFG is open between 09:00 – 17:30 UK Time, Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales.

By email – [email protected]

By post – MUFG Corporate Markets, Central Square, 29 Wellington Street, Leeds, LS1 4DL.