Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Real Estate Credit Investments portfolio valued at £309.1m in June 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025 is now available:

reci-fact-sheet-june-2025Download

As at 30 June 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 24 investments with a valuation of £309.1m.

The Company’s available cash was £16.6m and net effective leverage was 24.3%.

During the month, Real Estate Credit Investments committed £21.3m into a loan for the development of two logistics assets in Italy. A further £25.9m was committed into a loan for the acquisition of a newly built hotel in Spain. This deal is due to fund in July 2025.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

May NAV145.6p
Interest income0.9p
Asset valuations0.2p
FX0.1p
Expenses-0.2p
June NAV146.6p
Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments portfolio valued at £309.1m in June 2025

As at 30 June 2025, RECI held a diversified portfolio valued at £309.1m, with available cash of £16.6m and net effective leverage of 24.3%. NAV per share rose from 145.6p to 146.6p.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments delivers 7.7% NAV return, 3p dividend

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has reported a £22.8 million profit for the year ended 31 March 2025, with a 7.7% total NAV return and a maintained dividend of 12.0 pence per share. The Company continues to deliver stable income through a diversified real estate credit portfolio.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments reports NAV rise to 145.6p in May 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces its May 2025 Fact Sheet, detailing a £298m portfolio and a NAV increase to 145.6p.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments: Resilient and Opportunistic (LON:RECI)

Hardman & Co analyst Mark Thomas speaks with DirectorsTalk about Real Estate Credit Investments, highlighting its resilience through strong credit selection, active loan management, and conservative lending practices.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Meeting any potential macro challenges head on

Explore the resilience of Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) amidst economic uncertainties, highlighting its robust credit management and strategic advantages.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments reports 1.0% NAV Growth, £297.9m Portfolio, 9.8% Dividend Yield

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has released its April 2025 Fact Sheet, highlighting a diverse investment portfolio and recent financial activities.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple