Real Estate Credit Investments portfolio valued at £309.1m in June 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025 is now available:

As at 30 June 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 24 investments with a valuation of £309.1m.

The Company’s available cash was £16.6m and net effective leverage was 24.3%.

During the month, Real Estate Credit Investments committed £21.3m into a loan for the development of two logistics assets in Italy. A further £25.9m was committed into a loan for the acquisition of a newly built hotel in Spain. This deal is due to fund in July 2025.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

May NAV 145.6p Interest income 0.9p Asset valuations 0.2p FX 0.1p Expenses -0.2p June NAV 146.6p