Real Estate Credit Investments portfolio valued at £309.1m in June 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 30 June 2025 is now available:
As at 30 June 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 24 investments with a valuation of £309.1m.
The Company’s available cash was £16.6m and net effective leverage was 24.3%.
During the month, Real Estate Credit Investments committed £21.3m into a loan for the development of two logistics assets in Italy. A further £25.9m was committed into a loan for the acquisition of a newly built hotel in Spain. This deal is due to fund in July 2025.
A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:
|May NAV
|145.6p
|Interest income
|0.9p
|Asset valuations
|0.2p
|FX
|0.1p
|Expenses
|-0.2p
|June NAV
|146.6p