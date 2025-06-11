Real Estate Credit Investments reports NAV rise to 145.6p in May 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2025 is now available.

As at 31 May 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £298.0m.

Real Estate Credit Investments’ available cash was £25.0m and net effective leverage was 17.4%.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

April NAV 144.8p Interest income 1.0p Asset valuations 0.0p FX 0.1p Expenses -0.3p May NAV 145.6p

