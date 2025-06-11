Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Real Estate Credit Investments reports NAV rise to 145.6p in May 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI), a non-cellular company incorporated in Guernsey, has announced that its Investment Manager’s monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 May 2025 is now available.

As at 31 May 2025, the Company was invested in a diversified portfolio of 22 investments with a valuation of £298.0m.

Real Estate Credit Investments’ available cash was £25.0m and net effective leverage was 17.4%.

A full attribution of changes in the NAV per share is presented in the table:

April NAV144.8p
Interest income1.0p
Asset valuations0.0p
FX0.1p
Expenses-0.3p
May NAV145.6p
reci-fact-sheet-may25Download

We’ll keep you in the loop!

Join 1,000's of investors who read our articles first

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments reports NAV rise to 145.6p in May 2025

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) announces its May 2025 Fact Sheet, detailing a £298m portfolio and a NAV increase to 145.6p.
Hardman & Co

Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI): Meeting any potential macro challenges head on

Explore the resilience of Real Estate Credit Investments (RECI) amidst economic uncertainties, highlighting its robust credit management and strategic advantages.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments reports 1.0% NAV Growth, £297.9m Portfolio, 9.8% Dividend Yield

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has released its April 2025 Fact Sheet, highlighting a diverse investment portfolio and recent financial activities.
Real Estate Credit Investments

Real Estate Credit Investments: Portfolio value £292.2m, 11.4% yield, 0.4% NAV growth

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) reports a diversified portfolio valued at £292.2m as of March 31, 2025, showcasing solid returns and strategic investments.
Real Estate Credit Investments Limited

RECI Factsheet – share price very attractive, dividend yield 9.6%

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) has released its February 2025 Fact Sheet, detailing a diversified portfolio of £301.1m and updated NAV figures.
Real Estate Credit Investments

RECI delights dividend income investors in real estate with 3p quarterly interim

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd announces a 3.0p per share dividend for March 2025, with future payments shifting to bank transfers from July 2025.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.

Follow us on Social Media:

Home X-twitter Linkedin Facebook Spotify Apple