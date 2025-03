REACT Group AGM to be held on Thursday 27 March

REACT Group plc (LON:REAT), the leading specialist support services provider to the FM industry, has announced that the Company’s Annual General Meeting is being held at 11.30 a.m. on Thursday 27 March 2025 at the offices of Singer Capital Markets, 1 Bartholomew Lane, London, EC2N 2AX. Shareholders intending to attend the Annual General Meeting are asked to register their intention by 11.30 a.m. on Tuesday 25 March 2025 by sending an email to [email protected].

