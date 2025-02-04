Follow us on:

REACT Group’s 24hrAquaflow awarded new contract at landmark site in Central London

REACT Group 24hrAquaflow

REACT Group plc (LON: REAT), the leading specialist support services provider to the FM industry, has announced it has been awarded a new contract to provide contracted commercial drainage services to an FM sector customer on behalf of a landmark site in Central London.

This twelve-month contract, for an undisclosed sum, is with 24hrAquaflow servicing the drainage and fuel interceptors at this prestigious site.

Commenting on the contract Shaun Doak, Chief Executive Officer of REACT, said:

“We are pleased to announce a new contract with this landmark site in Central London. This success underscores the value that our newly acquired commercial and plumbing business, 24hrAquaflow, brings to our clients in the FM sector. This new contract, coupled with the exceptionally positive momentum and numerous cross-selling opportunities achieved since the acquisition, is a direct result of the hard work and dedication demonstrated by our entire team.”

