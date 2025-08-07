Follow us on:

REACT Group reports new contract wins across all divisions

REACT Group

REACT Group Plc (LON:REAT), the leading specialist support services provider to the FM industry, has provided an update highlighting a series of recent contract wins across the Group since April 2025.

The Group continues to make encouraging commercial progress, securing a high volume of small and medium-sized contracts in each of its divisions. This sustained momentum reflects the successful execution of the Group’s strategic focus on delivering consistent growth through targeted new business generation, high levels of contract retention, and effective cross-selling of services across the divisions.

REACT Specialist Cleaning (RSC)

RSC has secured a combination of renewals and new project wins with existing and new clients, including NHS Trusts and construction firms. Notably, RSC has been appointed by new customers such as Ashleigh (Scotland Builders) and FI Construction to deliver specialist cleaning services. These wins underscore the division’s growing reputation in post-project related cleaning environments.

Fidelis

Fidelis has continued to build momentum, securing several new multi-year contracts with industrial and manufacturing clients including Danatrol, Flexi Coventry, and Haldex. These represent new customer relationships and enhance Fidelis’ presence in its core Midlands region. These contracts also provide further opportunity for integrated service delivery across the wider REACT Group.

LaddersFree

LaddersFree has maintained a strong start to the year, securing national retail accounts with well known brands including The Works, BP Forecourts, and H&M. These wins span both national and regional portfolios, demonstrating the division’s capacity to delvier scalable, high quality services across the UK.

24hr Aquaflow Services (24hr Aquaflow)

24hr Aquaflow continues to perform strongly, adding to its impressive and diverse client base. Recent contract wins include a multi-site residential agreement with Smart Managed Solutions, a new logo agreement with The Roof Gardens Kensington, and CCTV inspections agreement with Homes England. These wins further solidify 24hr Aquaflow’s position as a trusted partner in drainage and water management services. The division has also continued to integrate successfully into the wider REACT Group, contributing to Group wide opportunities and aligning with the it’s strategic growth objectives.

Shaun Doak, Chief Executive Officer of REACT Group, said: “We are delighted to report on a positive trading performance, achieved despite ongoing economic headwinds. Importantly, a number of deals that were delayed in the first half have now progressed in the second half of the year, contributing to improved momentum.

“These recent contract wins, secured across all four of our divisions, clearly demonstrate the growing demand for REACT Group’s specialist services. They are a strong validation of our strategy, focused on securing high-quality, recurring revenue streams while deepening relationships with both new and existing clients.

“We are particularly encouraged by the increasing ability to cross-sell services across the Group, with our businesses collaborating more effectively than ever. Taken together, these wins give us further confidence in the positive direction of travel for the Group and our ability to deliver market expectations for the year. We look forward to updating shareholders on further progress in due course.”

    React Group Plc | LON:REAT

    REACT Group plc Final results show increased revenues, growth and profit

    REACT Group Plc (LON:REAT) reports strong financial growth for 2024, driven by a 6% revenue boost to £20.7m and enhanced profitability through strategic initiatives.

