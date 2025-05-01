Quadrise reshapes leadership to drive commercial scale-up

Quadrise plc (LON:QED), the energy transition technology company focused on the decarbonisation of shipping and heavy industry through deployment of low carbon fuels and biofuels, has announced a planned reorganisation of its senior leadership team to support the Company as it scales up its commercial and technical activities, reflecting the accelerating momentum at Quadrise.

Jason Miles, Chief Executive Officer, will transition into a newly created role of Chief Technology Officer with effect from 1 June 2025. In this capacity, Jason will focus on accelerating the development and deployment of the Company’s core technologies, including MSAR®, bioMSAR™ and bioMSAR™ Zero.

In particular, he will take full ownership of the ongoing commercial trials and associated technical programmes and partnerships which are of critical importance for the commercial evolution of the Company. Jason will continue to be a director on the board and will report to a new Chief Executive Officer, whom the Company has commenced a process to identify and appoint.

To enable Jason Miles to focus on his newly defined role, and to provide continuity and leadership ahead of the appointment of a new Chief Executive, Andy Morrison, Chairman of Quadrise, will take on additional executive duties on an interim basis with effect from 1 June 2025. Andy remains Chair of the board of directors.

In expanding the Board with a new CEO as an additional executive director, together with the CTO’s enhanced focus on the deployment of the Company’s technologies, the Board believes that leadership and execution capacity will be enhanced across the Company’s major projects, enabling Quadrise to capture upcoming opportunities.

Further announcements regarding the CEO appointment process will be made, as appropriate, in due course.

Andy Morrison, Chair of Quadrise, commented: “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jason for his dedication to the Company. His deep technical insight and longstanding commitment to the Company’s vision, together with his outstanding leadership skills, make him the ideal person to lead our technology and innovation at this pivotal stage. As we start to scale up, the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer will enable us to strengthen our commercial capacity and executive bandwidth, ensuring we are positioned to capitalise on the growing opportunities in our target markets.”

Jason Miles, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer designate, added: “This strategic realignment reflects the exciting new phase that Quadrise is entering, and I look forward to being able to focus even more closely on successfully delivering the industrial-scale client trials – critical steps towards commercialisation – and to driving our decarbonisation technology innovations and projects forward. I’m excited about the opportunities ahead and the role the Company will play in delivering sustainable, scalable energy solutions.”

