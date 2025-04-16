Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Shipping charts a new course towards profitable sustainability

Quadrise plc

Emission Reduction Initiatives: The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set ambitious targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from shipping. In a landmark agreement involving 108 countries, the IMO introduced financial penalties for greenhouse gas emissions, making shipping the first global industry to adopt such measures. Starting in 2028, vessels will be required to use cleaner fuels or pay penalties of up to £290 per tonne of CO₂ emitted.

Alternative Fuels and Technologies: The industry is exploring alternative fuels like green ammonia, hydrogen, and biofuels to replace traditional fossil fuels. Innovations such as the GREEN Cell shipping concept propose using containerized power units powered by renewable energy sources, including solar and wind, to propel ships.

Carbon Pricing Mechanisms: Market-based measures, including carbon pricing and emissions trading schemes, are being implemented to incentivize emission reductions. The European Union has expanded its Emissions Trading Scheme to include shipping, and the IMO is developing a global carbon pricing system aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.

Collaborative Efforts: Initiatives like the Zero Emission Maritime Buyers Alliance (ZEMBA), comprising companies such as Amazon and Patagonia, are investing in low-carbon shipping solutions. For instance, ZEMBA’s partnership with Hapag-Lloyd involves using biomethane-powered ships, significantly reducing carbon emissions.

Quadrise plc (LON:QED) is an energy technology provider whose solutions enable production of cheaper, cleaner, simpler and safer alternatives to fuel oil and biofuels, proven in real world applications. Quadrise technologies produce transition fuels called MSAR® and bioMSAR™, which allow clients in the shipping, utilities and industrial sectors to reduce carbon emissions whilst also saving costs.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Quadrise plc

Quadrise Signs Key Agreement as MSC Trial Nears – Shore Capital

Quadrise’s latest agreement adds further credibility and momentum to its drive for commercial-scale deployment.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise partners with MAC2 for marine fuel trials

Quadrise Plc partners with MAC2 Solutions to advance marine fuel trials using innovative MSAR® and bioMSAR™ technologies, set to begin in Q2 2025.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise Charts a Confident Course Towards Clean Marine Fuel – Shore Capital

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) is poised to lead the decarbonisation effort with innovative fuel technologies and global partnerships, backed by strong financial growth and trial developments.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise signs JDA with sustainable fuels pioneers Licella

Quadrise Plc has forged a significant partnership with Licella Holdings to develop advanced biofuels from biomass, promoting cleaner, sustainable marine energy solutions.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise reports financial growth and decarbonisation progress

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED) unveils its interim results for H2 2024, revealing financial updates and strategic developments in clean fuel technology for shipping.
Quadrise plc

Quadrise appoints Dr Linda Sorensen as Head of Marine

Quadrise Plc has appointed Dr. Linda Sorensen as Head of Marine to boost its marine business and drive sustainable solutions in the maritime industry.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.