Prioritised mobile data hints at a two tier connectivity model

In Australia, a leading operator has introduced prioritised connectivity, giving higher-tier customers faster speeds during peak times. This is a shift in how bandwidth is allocated when demand outpaces supply, and it signals a broader change in how mobile services are packaged, priced and perceived.

For years, mobile plans have been defined by data allowances, with pricing tied to gigabytes consumed. But as networks become more congested and usage patterns evolve, this model has begun to show its limits. Rather than selling more of the same, operators are now looking to sell better, and that means positioning premium plans around consistency, responsiveness and reliability when it matters most. During congestion, customers on higher-priced plans move to the front of the queue. Those on entry-level plans are still connected, but with lower priority.

This model introduces a clear path to pricing differentiation without expanding infrastructure. It allows operators to drive higher average revenue per user by offering something many customers already value. It also reduces reliance on heavy-handed throttling or arbitrary speed caps. Instead, it uses software-defined policies to allocate network resources dynamically, based on service level.

