Cerillion secures £17.3m follow-on contracts with major European customer

Cerillion

Cerillion plc (LON:CER), the billing, charging and customer relationship management software solutions provider, has announced that it has signed two agreements, worth a total of £17.3m, with an existing European customer. They are the expected follow-on contracts to the major new services agreement, worth £8.0m, signed with the customer in May 2025 and reported with interim results. Together they are among the Company’s largest wins to date and support existing consensus market expectations.

All three contracts relate to the on-boarding of this customer’s newly-acquired, Tier-1 customer base onto its existing Cerillion BSS/OSS platform. Their combined value of £25.3m is over an initial five-year term. The two newer agreements cover software licences for the new customer base, maintenance, managed services and Cerillion’s Evergreen programme, which provides ongoing access to the latest product enhancements. As previously reported, before awarding Cerillion the initial services contract in May, a rigorous selection process was undertaken involving external consultants and key business stakeholders.

Louis Hall, Chief Executive Officer of Cerillion plc, commented:

“We are delighted to announce these two contracts, worth a combined £17.3m, with an important major European customer. They make up the expected follow-on agreements to the initial £8.0m services contract that we signed with this client in May to migrate its newly-acquired, Tier-1 customer base to our solution.

“These agreements deepen and broaden our relationship with this significant customer and provide further high profile, market validation of our product-centric approach, which enables clients to reduce costs, drive operational efficiencies and improve the customer experience. We view these agreements as strategically important for the Group in our marketplace.”

Latest Company News

Cerillion

Cerillion has signed two agreements worth a combined £17.3 million with an existing European customer, following an £8 million services contract announced in May 2025.
Cerillion

Cerillion recognised in Gartner reports for AI in CSP operations

Cerillion has been named in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant and Critical Capabilities reports for AI in CSP customer and business operations. The company’s AI-powered BSS/OSS suite supports flexible integration and rapid deployment, reinforcing its strategy to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.
Cerillion

Cerillion confirms strong pipeline and full-year outlook

Cerillion plc reports its interim results for H1 2025, showcasing resilience with increased recurring revenue and a robust back-order book despite a 7% revenue dip.
Cerillion

Cerillion H1 Results due 19th May, Investor Presentation 28th May

Cerillion plc will release its interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2025 on 19 May 2025, with a follow-up online presentation on 28 May.
Cerillion

Cerillion confident on outlook with strong pipeline

Cerillion plc announces projected first-half revenue of £20.9m, reflecting a shift in software license renewals. Strong customer pipeline signals growth ahead.
Technology Stocks

UK Technology Stocks in Demand as Investors Switch from US Tech

A combination of more attractive valuations, sector-specific innovation, and growth potential is drawing investors to UK-listed technology stocks.

