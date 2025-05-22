Precision-driven recruitment that accelerates clinical trial success

Follow us on:

hVIVO’s recruitment division has quietly become a powerhouse in the clinical trial sector, setting the gold standard for sourcing qualified participants with unmatched precision. With over 25 years of experience in the field, hVIVO’s capabilities stretch across multiple countries, offering a robust infrastructure in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as Mannheim and Kiel in Germany.

At the core of their offering is a meticulously curated international volunteer database exceeding 400,000 individuals, supported by a weekly screening capacity of over 1,000 participants. This sheer scale enables hVIVO to move quickly and accurately, matching participants to studies with remarkable efficiency. Their model is built on three tiers—Essential, Advance, and Premier—providing tailored recruitment support ranging from initial outreach and consent through to full telescreening and marketing strategy execution. This modular approach ensures each sponsor receives the level of service best suited to their study’s complexity and timelines.

What sets hVIVO apart is not just the volume but the quality and engagement of its volunteers. With a 97% satisfaction rate and a Trustpilot score of 4.4, participant trust and enthusiasm are clearly prioritised. This high level of engagement significantly boosts retention and compliance—key factors in trial integrity.

Backed by a powerful and agile CRM system, hVIVO offers real-time data management that accelerates recruitment cycles. This digital infrastructure allows for swift adjustments to campaign parameters, instant visibility into recruitment performance, and proactive resolution of bottlenecks. Clients consistently note the responsiveness and transparency of hVIVO’s operations, with many CROs and sponsors praising the seamless integration and impact on trial performance.

Moreover, the scope of conditions covered by hVIVO’s recruitment spans across diverse therapeutic areas including neurology, oncology, endocrinology, psychiatry, respiratory and immunological disorders. This wide reach ensures that no matter the indication, clients benefit from a pipeline of appropriately profiled volunteers ready for rapid engagement.

Testimonials from global CROs reinforce the value of this approach. Clients have experienced tangible gains in operational efficiency, praising hVIVO’s adaptability and proactive communication. Whether it’s delivering last-minute recruitment surges or managing complex multi-site studies, the consensus is clear: hVIVO consistently delivers, on time and with precision.

In an environment where speed to market and protocol compliance are paramount, hVIVO’s end-to-end recruitment solutions offer more than just logistics, they deliver confidence, credibility and consistency. For sponsors and CROs alike, this translates to reduced delays, optimised resources and ultimately, faster, more successful trial outcomes.

hVIVO plc (formerly Open Orphan plc) is a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials, providing end-to-end early clinical development services for its broad and long-standing client base of biopharma companies.

Latest Company News

hVIVO

hVIVO publishes 2024 report and announces Board changes

hVIVO plc announces the release of its 2024 Annual Report and upcoming AGM, along with notable board changes, including the departure of key directors.
hVIVO

hVIVO delivers record 2024 results, revenue up 11.9% and EBITDA up 25.9%

hVIVO plc reports impressive audited results for 2024, showcasing a revenue increase and strong EBITDA growth in the human challenge clinical trial sector.
hVIVO plc

hVIVO to host Final Results Analyst Briefing on 10 April 2025

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a leader in human challenge clinical trials, will announce its 2024 results on April 10, 2025, with an analyst briefing to follow.
hVIVO

hVIVO expands hLAB and biobank service with Cryostore acquisition

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, has acquired Cryo-Store Limited to enhance its biobank and laboratory services with advanced storage solutions.
hVIVO

hVIVO signs new £2 million hMPV characterisation study contract

hVIVO plc secures a £2 million contract post-successful hMPV trial, advancing critical human challenge studies for future vaccine development.
Open Orphan

hVIVO reports positive results from RSV antiviral human challenge trial with Shionogi

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, reports successful Phase 2a results for Shionogi's RSV antiviral, S-337395, showing significant efficacy.

