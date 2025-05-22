Precision-driven recruitment that accelerates clinical trial success

hVIVO’s recruitment division has quietly become a powerhouse in the clinical trial sector, setting the gold standard for sourcing qualified participants with unmatched precision. With over 25 years of experience in the field, hVIVO’s capabilities stretch across multiple countries, offering a robust infrastructure in London and Manchester in the UK, as well as Mannheim and Kiel in Germany.

At the core of their offering is a meticulously curated international volunteer database exceeding 400,000 individuals, supported by a weekly screening capacity of over 1,000 participants. This sheer scale enables hVIVO to move quickly and accurately, matching participants to studies with remarkable efficiency. Their model is built on three tiers—Essential, Advance, and Premier—providing tailored recruitment support ranging from initial outreach and consent through to full telescreening and marketing strategy execution. This modular approach ensures each sponsor receives the level of service best suited to their study’s complexity and timelines.

What sets hVIVO apart is not just the volume but the quality and engagement of its volunteers. With a 97% satisfaction rate and a Trustpilot score of 4.4, participant trust and enthusiasm are clearly prioritised. This high level of engagement significantly boosts retention and compliance—key factors in trial integrity.

Backed by a powerful and agile CRM system, hVIVO offers real-time data management that accelerates recruitment cycles. This digital infrastructure allows for swift adjustments to campaign parameters, instant visibility into recruitment performance, and proactive resolution of bottlenecks. Clients consistently note the responsiveness and transparency of hVIVO’s operations, with many CROs and sponsors praising the seamless integration and impact on trial performance.

Moreover, the scope of conditions covered by hVIVO’s recruitment spans across diverse therapeutic areas including neurology, oncology, endocrinology, psychiatry, respiratory and immunological disorders. This wide reach ensures that no matter the indication, clients benefit from a pipeline of appropriately profiled volunteers ready for rapid engagement.

Testimonials from global CROs reinforce the value of this approach. Clients have experienced tangible gains in operational efficiency, praising hVIVO’s adaptability and proactive communication. Whether it’s delivering last-minute recruitment surges or managing complex multi-site studies, the consensus is clear: hVIVO consistently delivers, on time and with precision.

In an environment where speed to market and protocol compliance are paramount, hVIVO’s end-to-end recruitment solutions offer more than just logistics, they deliver confidence, credibility and consistency. For sponsors and CROs alike, this translates to reduced delays, optimised resources and ultimately, faster, more successful trial outcomes.

hVIVO plc (formerly Open Orphan plc) is a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials, providing end-to-end early clinical development services for its broad and long-standing client base of biopharma companies.