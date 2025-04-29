Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Advancing RSV research with the New RSV-B London strain

hVIVO-plc

Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) continues to represent a serious threat to global health, particularly among infants and immunocompromised individuals. Historically, research efforts have focused on RSV-A, supported by the well-established Memphis 37 challenge strain. Yet, the equally critical RSV-B serotype lacked a reliable, controlled human challenge model—until now. hVIVO has delivered a significant milestone with the creation of the RSV-B London strain, meticulously developed under cGMP conditions to ensure safety, consistency, and scientific rigour.

This breakthrough stemmed from a careful selection process that began in 2022, with bronchoalveolar lavage samples collected from RSV-positive infants. These clinical samples underwent a stringent triage process, ensuring only the highest quality viruses moved forward. The final candidate demonstrated robust viability, ability to propagate in GMP Wi-38 cells, genetic suitability, and a complete absence of adventitious agents. This methodical approach safeguarded the integrity of the final challenge stock, setting a new benchmark for viral challenge studies.

The production process was equally exacting. Through a series of controlled passages in GMP-certified environments, the RSV-B London strain was amplified and purified. The final product underwent a comprehensive suite of quality control tests, including sterility, viral genome sequencing, adventitious agent screening, and functional assays in human airway epithelium models. Each step confirmed the virus’s stability, safety, and infectivity, establishing a solid foundation for its use in human studies.

Early clinical data from the characterisation study are highly encouraging. To date, eight healthy volunteers have been successfully inoculated with the RSV-B London strain. The infection model has exhibited an outstanding safety profile with no serious adverse events reported. Participants experienced expected RSV symptoms that mirrored those observed with the established RSV-A Memphis 37 strain, confirming the reliability and predictability of the model. No unforeseen medical concerns have arisen, and the infection course has been both manageable and well-tolerated.

The RSV-B London strain is notably contemporaneous with currently circulating RSV-B viruses and was produced using human cells, eliminating concerns of non-human host adaptation. This biological fidelity enhances the relevance and applicability of challenge study results, making it an indispensable tool for accelerating the development of next-generation RSV vaccines and antiviral therapies.

With the creation of this RSV-B challenge agent, hVIVO has not only expanded its leadership in controlled human infection models but has also bridged a critical gap in respiratory virus research. This strategic advancement offers pharmaceutical partners a faster, more controlled pathway to validate candidate products, reducing the time and cost associated with traditional field trials where RSV serotype prevalence can vary unpredictably.

hVIVO’s pioneering work with the RSV-B London strain sets the stage for a new chapter in vaccine and therapeutic innovation. As demand for respiratory disease solutions intensifies, hVIVO stands out as a catalyst for progress, offering unmatched expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and a growing portfolio of high-value challenge agents.

hVIVO plc (formerly Open Orphan plc) is a rapidly growing specialist contract research organisation (CRO) and the world leader in testing infectious and respiratory disease vaccines and antivirals using human challenge clinical trials, providing end-to-end early clinical development services for its broad and long-standing client base of biopharma companies.

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

hVIVO plc

hVIVO to host Final Results Analyst Briefing on 10 April 2025

hVIVO plc (LON:HVO), a leader in human challenge clinical trials, will announce its 2024 results on April 10, 2025, with an analyst briefing to follow.
hVIVO

hVIVO expands hLAB and biobank service with Cryostore acquisition

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, has acquired Cryo-Store Limited to enhance its biobank and laboratory services with advanced storage solutions.
hVIVO

hVIVO signs new £2 million hMPV characterisation study contract

hVIVO plc secures a £2 million contract post-successful hMPV trial, advancing critical human challenge studies for future vaccine development.
Open Orphan

hVIVO reports positive results from RSV antiviral human challenge trial with Shionogi

hVIVO plc, a leader in human challenge clinical trials, reports successful Phase 2a results for Shionogi's RSV antiviral, S-337395, showing significant efficacy.
hVIVO

hVIVO and Inhalon Biopharma partner to test inhaled antiviral for RSV

hVIVO plc partners with Inhalon Biopharma to test IN-002, an inhaled antiviral for RSV, in a Phase 2a trial using their RSV Human Challenge Model.
hvivo plc

hVIVO plc Acquires two Clinical Research Units from CRS for €10.0m

hVIVO expands its clinical footprint by acquiring CRS, a German CRO, adding Phase I & II trial capabilities in Europe, enhancing strategic growth for 2025-2026.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.