PowerHouse Energy Group planning permission granted to Peel Environmental

PowerHouse Energy Group plc (LON:PHE), the UK technology company pioneering hydrogen production from waste plastic, has today announced that planning permission has been granted to Peel Environmental and Waste2Tricity (Protos) Limited for the DMG® facility at Protos Energy Park in Cheshire.

Cheshire West and Chester planning committee approved the planning application made by Peel and W2T for Plot 10b. The application is granted with conditions that were expected and will be complied with by Peel and their construction team.

David Ryan, CEO of PowerHouse Energy, said: “We congratulate Peel and W2T on the success of the planning approval for the first facility utilising our proprietary DMG® technology. The decision represents a key milestone for PowerHouse and, after developing the technology alongside Protos at Thornton Science Park, we now look forward to working alongside Peel to complete funding and delivering the first commercial application of the DMG® technology, creating hydrogen from waste plastics and helping to kick start the hydrogen revolution in the North West.”

