Positive momentum in the UK credit market

The UK’s real estate credit market is poised for a period of robust growth and transformation in 2025. This optimism is underpinned by a confluence of factors, including stabilising interest rates, increased lending activities, and a dynamic interplay between traditional banks and private credit institutions.

Following a period of economic recalibration, the Bank of England’s decision to adjust the base rate from 4.75% to 4.5% has set the stage for more favourable borrowing conditions. This move has already prompted major lenders, such as Santander and Barclays, to introduce mortgage deals with rates dipping below the 4% threshold, a development not seen since late 2024. Such competitive offerings are expected to invigorate the housing market, making property investments more accessible to a broader spectrum of buyers.

In tandem with these developments, the private credit sector is experiencing a remarkable surge. The global private credit market has expanded fourfold over the past decade, surpassing the US$2 trillion mark in 2024. This growth trajectory is mirrored in the UK, where private credit is increasingly complementing traditional financing avenues, offering tailored solutions that cater to the nuanced needs of real estate ventures.

Collaborations between debt funds and banks are becoming more prevalent, aiming to address diverse capital requirements and leverage specialised expertise. Models such as back leverage arrangements and A/B loan structures exemplify this trend, facilitating strategic partnerships that enhance the flexibility and reach of real estate financing.

The real estate sector itself is witnessing a diversification of interest. While Build-to-Rent (BTR), logistics, and life sciences remain attractive, there’s a renewed focus on prime office spaces, out-of-town retail parks, and data centres. This shift reflects evolving market demands and the pursuit of assets with strong environmental, social, and governance (ESG) credentials.

As the UK real estate credit market embraces these positive changes, entities like Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (RECI) are well-positioned to capitalise on emerging opportunities. By aligning their strategies with the prevailing market dynamics and fostering collaborations across the financial spectrum, they can play a pivotal role in shaping the future landscape of real estate financing in the UK.

