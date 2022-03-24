Poolbeg Pharma excited by potential to transform how influenza is currently treated

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) today announced that it has signed a deal with CytoReason, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company developing computational disease models for efficient drug discovery and development, to provide AI analysis of Poolbeg’s influenza disease progression data derived from human challenge study samples.

Cathal Friel, Chairman at Poolbeg Pharma told DirectorsTalk:

“We are delighted to announce we signed a deal with CytoReason, a leading artificial intelligence (AI) company developing computational disease models for efficient drug discovery and development, to provide AI analysis of Poolbeg’s influenza disease progression data derived from human challenge study samples.

The partnership will harness the insights of Poolbeg’s unique repository of influenza human challenge trial data together with CytoReason’s leading and validated AI technology. CytoReason has built world-class validated AI models which can extrapolate immune cell behaviour based on bulk transcriptomics, making it an ideal partner to maximise the insights of Poolbeg’s influenza data. To date, five of the world’s top ten pharma companies use CytoReason’s technology including Pfizer, Sanofi, Merck KGaA and Roche. Poolbeg’s ability to execute a deal of this nature with a company of CytoReason’s stature is a testament to the quality of Poolbeg’s proprietary databank which will significantly improve the outputs of the collaboration.

Both CytoReason and the Company are excited about the unique and novel disease-relevant insights, which have the potential to transform how influenza is currently treated. This is the first time AI analysis will be undertaken on influenza human challenge trial data and is another significant milestone in our strategy to leverage our proprietary databank to identify new pharmaceutical assets using artificial intelligence. The project is due to commence immediately with a full work programme already agreed, and first results expected in H1 2023.”