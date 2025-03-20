Follow us on:

Poolbeg Pharma granted patent in Korea for POLB 001

Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs, has announced that the Korean Intellectual Property Office has notified the Company of its official decision to grant Poolbeg’s Republic of Korea Immunomodulator II patent application providing protection to POLB 001 for the treatment of severe influenza to December 2038.  

POLB 001 is a potent and selective p38 MAP kinase inhibitor with strong potential across multiple disease areas, including the prevention and treatment of cancer immunotherapy-induced Cytokine Release Syndrome (CRS) and severe influenza. POLB 001 holds the potential to address significant unmet needs affecting patients and healthcare systems globally. This patent grant further strengthens Poolbeg’s IP portfolio.

Poolbeg has a robust portfolio of patents in place covering p38 MAP kinase inhibitors for the treatment of severe influenza; and for POLB 001 for the prevention or treatment of hypercytokinemia. Additional patent applications have been filed to strengthen and complement Poolbeg’s POLB 001 patent portfolio, particularly for cytokine release syndrome caused by cancer immunotherapies. Developing a strong intellectual property portfolio remains a key priority for Poolbeg, enhancing POLB 001’s value and appeal to potential partners.

Jeremy Skillington, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Poolbeg Pharma, commented: “This latest patent grant reflects our commitment to further strengthening POLB 001’s global IP portfolio, enhancing its value and attractiveness to prospective partners. As a Phase 2 ready oral  therapy, POLB 001 holds the potential to significantly benefit patients and healthcare systems globally, and this patent represents another step forward in our mission to positively impact the lives of patients.”

