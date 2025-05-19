Poolbeg Pharma targets severe flu and cytokine storms

Poolbeg Pharma is making significant strides with its innovative candidate, POLB 001, targeting the dual threats of severe influenza and cytokine release syndrome (CRS). This development positions the company at the forefront of addressing critical unmet medical needs in infectious diseases and immunotherapy complications.

Poolbeg Pharma’s POLB 001 is an orally administered, shelf-stable p38 MAP kinase inhibitor designed to modulate the immune response in severe inflammatory conditions. Unlike traditional treatments, POLB 001 selectively dampens excessive inflammation without compromising the body’s ability to combat infections. This mechanism is particularly advantageous in treating severe influenza, where hyperinflammation can lead to life-threatening complications.

In a recent human challenge trial involving 36 healthy volunteers, POLB 001 demonstrated a significant reduction in key pro-inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-8, with decreases ranging from 57% to 81%. These results indicate the drug’s potent anti-inflammatory effects and its potential to mitigate the severe symptoms associated with cytokine storms. Importantly, the trial reported no serious adverse events, underscoring the drug’s safety profile.

Beyond influenza, POLB 001 shows promise in oncology, particularly in preventing CRS induced by CAR T-cell therapies. CRS is a common and severe side effect of such treatments, affecting over 70% of patients and often leading to extended hospital stays or treatment discontinuation. Poolbeg’s research indicates that POLB 001 can significantly reduce the severity of CRS, offering a potential preventative therapy that could enhance the safety and efficacy of cancer immunotherapies.

The market potential for POLB 001 is substantial. Independent research estimates a market opportunity exceeding \$10 billion for its application in cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS alone. Additionally, its strain-agnostic nature makes it a valuable asset in managing seasonal and pandemic influenza outbreaks, providing a versatile tool in global health preparedness.

Poolbeg Pharma’s strategic approach includes leveraging artificial intelligence to identify novel drug targets and streamline the development process. Collaborations with AI partners have already yielded promising results, accelerating the discovery of effective treatments for infectious diseases.

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a novel capital light clinical model which enables us to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the traditional biotech model.