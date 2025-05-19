Follow us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Poolbeg Pharma targets severe flu and cytokine storms

Poolbeg Pharma Plc

Poolbeg Pharma is making significant strides with its innovative candidate, POLB 001, targeting the dual threats of severe influenza and cytokine release syndrome (CRS). This development positions the company at the forefront of addressing critical unmet medical needs in infectious diseases and immunotherapy complications.

Poolbeg Pharma’s POLB 001 is an orally administered, shelf-stable p38 MAP kinase inhibitor designed to modulate the immune response in severe inflammatory conditions. Unlike traditional treatments, POLB 001 selectively dampens excessive inflammation without compromising the body’s ability to combat infections. This mechanism is particularly advantageous in treating severe influenza, where hyperinflammation can lead to life-threatening complications.

In a recent human challenge trial involving 36 healthy volunteers, POLB 001 demonstrated a significant reduction in key pro-inflammatory cytokines, including TNF-α, IL-6, and IL-8, with decreases ranging from 57% to 81%. These results indicate the drug’s potent anti-inflammatory effects and its potential to mitigate the severe symptoms associated with cytokine storms. Importantly, the trial reported no serious adverse events, underscoring the drug’s safety profile.

Beyond influenza, POLB 001 shows promise in oncology, particularly in preventing CRS induced by CAR T-cell therapies. CRS is a common and severe side effect of such treatments, affecting over 70% of patients and often leading to extended hospital stays or treatment discontinuation. Poolbeg’s research indicates that POLB 001 can significantly reduce the severity of CRS, offering a potential preventative therapy that could enhance the safety and efficacy of cancer immunotherapies.

The market potential for POLB 001 is substantial. Independent research estimates a market opportunity exceeding \$10 billion for its application in cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS alone. Additionally, its strain-agnostic nature makes it a valuable asset in managing seasonal and pandemic influenza outbreaks, providing a versatile tool in global health preparedness.

Poolbeg Pharma’s strategic approach includes leveraging artificial intelligence to identify novel drug targets and streamline the development process. Collaborations with AI partners have already yielded promising results, accelerating the discovery of effective treatments for infectious diseases.

Poolbeg Pharma plc (LON:POLB) is a clinical stage infectious disease pharmaceutical company, with a novel capital light clinical model which enables us to develop multiple products faster and more cost effectively than the traditional biotech model. 

Share on:
Find more news, interviews, share price & company profile here for:

Latest Company News

Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma CEO participating in key conferences in March and April 2025

Poolbeg Pharma's CEO, Jeremy Skillington, will present at major industry conferences in March and April 2025, showcasing innovative therapies and advancements.
Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma granted patent in Korea for POLB 001

Poolbeg Pharma (LON:POLB) secures a crucial patent for POLB 001 in South Korea, enhancing its portfolio for treating severe influenza and other conditions.
Poolbeg Trading

Poolbeg Pharma granted extension to PUSU Deadline

HOOKIPA Pharma and Poolbeg Pharma enter talks for a potential acquisition aimed at developing next-generation immunotherapies for critical medical needs.
Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma update on potential combination with HOOKIPA

Poolbeg Pharma and HOOKIPA Pharma propose a new collaboration with Gilead Sciences set to invest up to $8.7495 million, pending further negotiations.
Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma and HOOKIPA Pharma fundraise update with Gilead Sciences’ support

Poolbeg Pharma and HOOKIPA Pharma confirm Gilead Sciences' support for participation in a $30 million+ private placement fundraise amid potential merger talks.
Poolbeg Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma and Poolbeg discuss all-share acquisition

HOOKIPA Pharma and Poolbeg Pharma are exploring a potential all-share acquisition, aiming to create a powerful Nasdaq-listed biopharmaceutical entity.

Latest interviews

View all interviews 

Company Presentations

View all Company Presentations

Brokers Talk

View all Broker Talk

FTSE 100 News

Search

Search

Green News

View all Sustainable sectors, Plcs and news  

Q&A's

View all Question and Answers

Funds

View all Funds, Market Insights and news

UK Broker Ratings

Hardman & Co

Don't Miss Our News Alerts

Subscribe Free

Find us on:

Linkedin Facebook

Useful links

Disclaimer

You understand and agree that no content published on the Site constitutes a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable or advisable for any specific person. You further understand that none of the information providers or their affiliates will advise you personally concerning the nature, potential, advisability, value or suitability of any particular stock, share, security, portfolio of securities, transaction, investment strategy, or other matter. We openly disclose that we and our contributors may have interests in investments and/or providers of services referred to within the website and that we receive remuneration from certain of the companies referred to on this website.

© 2025 – DirectorsTalk Interviews. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium without express written permission is prohibited.