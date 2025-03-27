Follow us on:

Poolbeg Pharma CEO participating in key conferences in March and April 2025

Poolbeg Pharma

Poolbeg Pharma Plc (LON:POLB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focussed on the development of innovative medicines to address unmet medical needs, has announced that CEO, Jeremy Skillington, will be participating in the following leading industry conferences in March and April 2025:

Master Investor Show – Business Design Centre, London, UK

Presentation details: 29 March, Showcase Stage (Ground Floor), 1.00pm – 1.10pm

Poolbeg Pharma will be located at Booth M30.

BioTrinity – Convene, 133 Houndsditch, London, UK

Presentation details: 2 April, Science Spotlight 8 – Rare Disease, 9.30am – 11am

Poolbeg Pharma’s presentation will focus on its drug candidate POLB 001, an oral preventative therapy for cancer immunotherapy-induced CRS.

LSX World Congress – Business Design Centre, London, UK

Panel title: “Thriving Amidst Turbulence: Building Resilience in Life Sciences”

Panel date & time: 30 April, 2pm

If you would like to meet the Poolbeg Pharma team at any of the above events, please contact us at [email protected].

